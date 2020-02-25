FARINA — Being one win away from qualifying for a state tournament tends to be strong motivation for high school athletes.
Joe Morrisey’s Tri-County girls’ basketball players had the added benefit of knowing all about the experience after advancing to the Class 1A semifinals just one year ago.
But if the Titans needed an extra boost in Monday night’s 1A South Central Super-Sectional game with Okawville, they received it almost immediately.
“Tayler Barry got cracked in the head about 30 seconds into the game, split her head open,” the Tri-County coach Morrisey said. “She put a Band-Aid on it and played the rest of the game with it, so she’s a pretty tough young lady.”
The statistics agree with that assessment. Barry racked up 25 points despite missing a few minutes, leading the Titans back to Normal’s Redbird Arena via a 57-50 victory against Okawville.
“It was awesome,” said Morrisey, who became the first coach in program history to lead Tri-County to consecutive state appearances. The last time it happend with any of Tri-County’s three schools — Shiloh, Oakland and Kansas — was with Shiloh under Stan White in 1988, 1989 and 1990, resulting in two third-place efforts and a runner-up display in Class A.
“Jubilation, awesomeness,” Morrisey continued. “That’s (because of) the way we do little things and do a great job playing.”
The Titans (29-5) led the Rockets (18-15) after every period Monday, including limiting Okawville to eight points in the first eight minutes despite Barry’s brief absence.
Stepping up was the junior’s younger sister, freshman Thaylee Barry, who produced Tri-County’s first three points.
“Our defense was good also,” Morrisey said. “Our quickness to start the game was really, really good and caught them off-guard a little bit.”
Morrisey learned prior to tipoff that the Rockets had ample motivation of their own, with coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek battling breast cancer.
“I told the girls, ‘They’re not going to quit. They’re playing for her,’” Morrisey said. “They did not give us anything.”
Morrisey turned to a holding-the-ball strategy with about seven minutes remaining in regulation and the Titans leading by nearly 10 points.
His assistant coaches advised it might be a little too early to execute that idea, and Okawville proved them correct by cutting its deficit to as little as four.
“Tayler and Bella (Dudley), who are excellent free throw shooters,” Morrisey said, “they hit some big ones down the stretch to keep us going.”
The sophomore Dudley finished with nine points and junior Melia Eskew added 11 points for the Titans. Morrisey also highlighted the play of seniors Cailynne Phillips and Lillie Cox and junior Kaylenn Hunt as it pertained to slowing the Rockets’ bigger competitors.
Freshmen Briley Rhodes and Megan Rennegarbe put up 14 and 10 points, respectively, to pace Okawville.
Tri-County now must turn its attention to Friday’s 11:15 a.m. state semifinal with Lanark Eastland (32-3), also a returning state semifinalist. While the Titans settled for fourth place in 1A last season, the Cougars placed runner-up behind Schlarman.
“We’re going to try and get some film (Monday night) when we get home, and then we’ll probably watch film (Tuesday) in practice and rest a little bit,” Morrisey said. “We’d like to go up there and compete and do a great job.”
Oakland High School already has canceled classes Friday in an attempt to pack Redbird Arena with as many Tri-County rooters as possible.
“(Monday) at the gym, we had one whole side and probably a third of the other side with our people,” Morrisey said. “We had a huge crowd there. ... Thirteen little communities and three schools, it’s great for us.”