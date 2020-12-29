CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is staying busy putting together his first Illinois football coaching staff.
A little more than 12 hours after announcing his first hire in offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, Bielema on Tuesday morning added Bart Miller as his offensive line coach.
Miller, a graduate of Elk Grove High in the Chicagoland area, has spent the last two seasons with Wyoming, but he previously was on Bielema's 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin coaching staffs.
"Bart was able to show early in his career how effective he is as a teacher and motivator of young men,” Bielema said in a statement. “As a young coach, I hired him as an offensive line coach and he helped us capture our third consecutive Big Ten title. Bart has Midwest roots and will help us recruit and keep Illinois players at home wearing the orange and blue."
Miller is a 2007 New Mexico alumnus who played on the offensive line in four college football bowl games. After one year on his alma mater's coaching staff, Miller transitioned to Wisconsin as a 2011 graduate assistant and 2012 offensive line coach. Bielema oversaw the Badgers between 2006 and 2012.
Since departing Madison, Wis., Miller has served on staffs at New Mexico State, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, Air Force, Ohio and Wyoming. Current Illini center Doug Kramer actually committed to Florida Atlantic in December 2015, at the tail end of Miller's time with that program, before Kramer eventually flipped his commitment to Illinois.
Miller was the Cowboys' 2019 offensive line coach and 2020 O-line coach and run game coordinator. Wyoming averaged nearly 220 rushing yards in 2020 and just shy of 215 ground yards in 2019 with Miller in the fold. Wisconsin's 2012 offense averaged more than 235 rushing yards per game when Miller was elevated to O-line coach.
Miller will direct a veteran unit in 2021, as seniors Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe all announced recently that they'll utilize an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Younger linemen Verdis Brown and Julian Pearl, as well as Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty, will be available as well. Absent will be left guard Kendrick Green, who earlier Tuesday declared for the NFL draft.