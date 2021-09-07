CHAMPAIGN — Michelle Bartsch-Hackley will get to celebrate her induction into the Illinois Hall of Fame next week in person before leaving for Istanbul and another professional volleyball season.
The former Illinois All-American and now Olympic gold medalist is taking her professional career — and her time with the U.S. national team — on a yearly basis. Bartsch-Hackley made her Olympic debut in Tokyo at 31 years old this summer and will be 34 when the 2024 Paris Olympics roll around.
“I’m going to play professionally this year and then see what happens,” Bartsch-Hackley said. “It seems like it was one of the peaks at the end of my career. To win gold and then not do it again, I feel satisfied. … I think (Jordyn) Poulter probably has a better shot. She’s much younger than I am.”
The 24-year-old Poulter also made her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Her challenge in the three years leading into the Paris Olympics is more about the competition for roster spots among setters. But she will at least have to contend with Olympic teammate Micha Hancock (28) and Olympic alternate Lauren Carlini (26).
“The thing about our sport is it’s such a revolving door of talent — constantly,” Poulter said. “It’s hard to look ahead. We have world championships next summer, so that’s the next focus. It’s always trying to make that next roster. Nothing is ever solidified. Just because you were a part of this team doesn’t mean you’re going to be on the next roster. That’s what makes it exciting, but it’s also what’s going to make our program so good for the future.”
Roster construction in the next three years is the focus for the U.S. national team. Particularly with the regular Olympic quadrennial shortened to three years after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed a full year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be some retirements between now and then. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see outside hitters Jordan Larson go out on top.
Same for middle blocker
Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson. Both will be in their late 30s by the time 2024 rolls around. Outside hitter Kim Hill, also 31, is in the same situation as Bartsch-Hackley.
“We only have three years to get ready for Paris,” Team USA assistant coach and former Illini Erin Virtue said. “For that, it’s going to be us really dialing in that roster.”
Poulter will have to compete for her spot against all of the other former Big Ten setters either on the national team or in the pipeline. Sam Seliger-Swenson is one of the latter. Former Stanford standout Jenna Gray is in the mix, too.
But Poulter has one clear advantage the rest don’t. Not even Hancock. The former Illinois setter was the one on the court in Tokyo leading Team USA to the first ever Olympic gold medal in women’s indoor volleyball.
“The level of professionalism from our young players is incredible,” Virtue said. “You expect that from your second- or third-time Olympians. (Jordan) Thompson and Poulter, our two youngest players, the level of professionalism and what they brought of knowing who they are and what their strengths are and weaknesses are was incredible. This sense of self they brought to our team is above and beyond and is just going to keep getting better as they get more experience.”
Poulter and Thompson, an opposite, were the key players among the infusion of youth for this year’s Olympic team. Also part of that group is libero Justine Wong-Orantes and middle blocker Haleigh Washington.
“I hope that we can kind of lay the groundwork and continue moving in that direction as a group,” Poulter said. “But, again, you know that we were those kids, and there’s always going to be kids coming. You can never get too complacent. Hopefully we can take some of the experience and some of the nuanced parts of being first timers and bring that edge with us as we continue with the national team.”
Virtue would like to see Bartsch-Hackley return in 2024 for the experience she would bring both as one of Team USA’s key players in Tokyo, but also for the full breadth of her time with the national team.
That included being an alternate for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and a starter in the five years in between Olympics.
The three former Illini, though, will always have that first U.S. gold medal on their resumes no matter what happens in Paris in 2024.
“Every one of us has been chasing history and chasing that goal,” Poulter said, referencing both the current team and previous U.S. national teams. “To finally do it, we stand on the shoulders of those women. It’s so cool to share this with them and share this with volleyball and share this with America.
“It’s so cool to say the 11 other people I was standing with all had the same vision. To see it come to fruition as it did is something that I don’t know I’ll ever be a part of that special again.”