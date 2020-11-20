BLOOMINGTON — It’s not a cancellation.
Nor a full-on rescheduling. But IHSA winter sports will not operate on their previously-established schedule.
That was confirmed during Thursday’s IHSA Board of Directors special meeting, during which the board decided to follow recent COVID-19 pandemic safety mitigations put forth by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and delay the start of the winter sports season.
Basketball, boys’ swimming and diving, competitive dance and cheerleading, bowling and girls’ gymnastics are paused beginning Friday, when Pritzker’s new mitigations go into effect statewide. The status of these sports will be revisited at the board’s Dec. 2 update discussion, as well as at its Dec. 14 regular meeting should that be deemed necessary.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson, in a statement, expressed hope that this delay, which also applies to in-person performing arts, chess and scholastic bowl activities, will be “a short-term pause.”
“Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible,” Anderson said. “Our experiences this summer and fall lead us to believe that setting arbitrary start dates hinders the (scheduling) process even more. We realize it may seem redundant, but we have to preach patience as we await more data and direction from the state.”
Tuscola girls’ basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker told The News-Gazette on Wednesday that his athletes and so many others are riding “an emotional roller coaster” when it comes to decisions made about high school sports amid the pandemic.
Thursday’s news added another stomach-dropping segment to that journey.
“At this point, some people would just like to know one way or the other, are we going to get to (play) or are we not going to get to?” Kohlbecker said. “I’ll take whatever we can get.”
Seeing a tweet from Tuscola senior point guard Brynn Tabeling left an effect on Kohlbecker, the longtime Tuscola girls’ basketball coach. Tabeling wrote she wanted to “finish my senior year with my longtime friends, the kids I grew up with.”
“That was a dagger in the heart,” Kohlbecker said.
The IHSA no longer will recognize Nov. 16 as the winter sports season’s start date. The board instead will come up with new launch dates for each sport “once winter sports can be conducted again,” according to a Thursday press release from the IHSA.
Whether the new dates conflict with the IHSA’s condensed 2021 spring season (Feb. 15-May 1) or summer season (April 19-June 26) remains to be seen.
Villa Grove dance coach Sarah Bouton’s girls returned to in-person schooling last Monday following two weeks of virtual learning. The team engaged in four practices, including one Thursday, and now will wait to see what it can do next.
“There’s definitely some frustration, for sure. But ... one of my girls said she knew this was coming,” Bouton said. “My team, personally, has thrown the word ‘normal’ out the door.”
The road to Thursday’s board announcement began Oct. 27, when Pritzker announced basketball was being moved from medium risk to higher risk in the Illinois Department of Public Health’s safety guidelines. This would mean high school teams could do nothing more than engage in non-contact practices.
The board responded the following day by allowing basketball, boys’ swimming and diving, competitive dance and cheer, bowling and girls’ gymnastics to take place on a Nov. 16-Feb. 13 timeline, leaving individual school districts and leadership groups to decide whether their teams would play basketball.
All of the other sports are lower risk in the IDPH rules, meaning those teams could hold competitions. Wrestling, a traditional winter sport also listed at higher risk, also was moved to the IHSA’s new summer season.
Pritzker stood firm on his desire for basketball to take place in the spring, though it’s not clear if he means the IHSA’s definition of spring or its new summer season.
As many IHSA member schools locally and around the state began opting out of the planned basketball campaign, Pritzker announced on Tuesday his new mitigations. They include restrictions placed upon youth and adult recreational sports, among which is a “pause (of) all indoor group sporting and recreational activities” outside of individual training sessions.
Conditioning and open gyms are paused as part of the board’s decision, while one-on-one skill work between a coach and player is permitted for winter sports. Outdoor workouts also are allowed for all sports in groups of 10 or fewer if masks, social distancing and sanitation of any involved equipment are utilized.
Performing arts, chess and scholastic bowl practices and competitions can occur but must be conducted virtually.
“This is the toughest time of year because we can’t go outside and all the gyms are closed,” Kohlbecker said. “We’re trying to keep them engaged, keep them up. We’re thinking, ‘What can we do?’ ... I don’t know if we came up with a great answer yet.”
Bouton would have preferred if winter lower-risk sports were given a chance to run seasons on schedule, especially since both the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and the IDPH have come up with safety guidelines for all athletic ventures.
“When we heard low risk, that did give us a lot of hope,” Bouton said. “Each sport should have their own rules and regulations and not everything should be lumped in as a whole.”
The latest board decision by the IHSA does end a brief chapter of the pandemic story in which the IHSA broke away from Pritzker and the IDPH on when and how sports should be conducted.
The board invited representatives from both parties to Thursday’s meeting. Pritzker said earlier in the week he wouldn’t be involved, and the Peoria Journal Star reported that neither Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz nor IDPH leader Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike would attend.
Another issue at hand is how sports entities outside the IHSA — such as AAU programs and similar factions — will respond to Pritzker’s mitigations. Though such teams often have needed to leave the state to compete during the pandemic, Anderson hopes they’ll reconsider all activity once Pritzker’s new mitigations take effect.
“I believe there is a misconception that IHSA and non-school athletic programs have an adversarial relationship,” Anderson said. “In my time at the IHSA, I have not found that to be the case at all. More so, I think there is a mutual respect for the opportunities that each provide for athletes.
“IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic, and we are calling upon non-school programs to hold themselves to that same standard.”