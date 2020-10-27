On the eve of an expected announcement by the Illinois High School Association about the fate of winter high school sports in the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker put a likely halt to those plans.
For the second time in four months, Pritzker preempted a major decision affecting thousands of athletes, coaches and families by announcing adjustments to the Illinois Department of Public Health's youth and adult recreational sports safety guidelines. These alterations were made in response to the state's rising COVID-19 positivity rate.
This happened the day before the IHSA Board of Directors are supposed to meet on Wednesday. Before Pritzker's unexpected announcement, the IHSA Board was supposed to make a decision about winter sports — including basketball, wrestling and boys' swimming and diving for area high schools — amid the pandemic.
A similar order of events transpired in late July, when Pritzker made the IDPH guidelines public hours before the IHSA announced how its 2020 fall athletics slate would pan out.
"We can't ignore what is happening around us — because without action this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring," Pritzker said in a statement. "It's with that in mind that (Tuesday), my administration is releasing our updated guidance for youth and adult recreational sports in Illinois ahead of the winter season. As with sports in the fall, nothing is 'cancelled,' just put on hold until we're through the thick of this pandemic."
Pritzker went on to say "we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing — like in wrestling, hockey and basketball."
The phrase "put on hold" paired with the mention of basketball and wrestling seems to hint that those seasons will feature delayed start times, though Pritzker did not directly say that in his statement.
On Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour after Pritzker made this announcement, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson responded with his own statement that includes what could be viewed as a concession about the scheduling of basketball.
"We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state," Anderson said. "However, in our meeting with the IDPH on Friday (Oct. 23), we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball.
"We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 28 as scheduled, where our board will provide direction on the other winter sports as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year."
All IHSA winter sports currently possess a runtime of Nov. 16-Feb. 13.
Some of the latest big changes to the IDPH guidelines affected basketball, which went from being a medium-risk sport to a higher-risk sport.
Per restrictions associated with those risk levels, basketball athletes join wrestlers in being permitted only to participate in "no-contact practices and trainings." Basketball players previously could play in intra-team scrimmages under the medium risk banner, though their sport and wrestling would need to reach lower risk for competitions against opposing teams to be on the table.
At the same time, the IDPH guidelines received a mitigation update for basketball that states if athletes "maintain at least 6 feet of distance on the bench" that the sport will be considered lower risk.
The IDPH guidelines changes also include the movement of competitive cheer and competitive dance from higher risk to lower risk, allowing those athletes to compete along with those of boys' swimming and diving.