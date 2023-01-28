ST. JOSEPH — Logan Smith and Drew Sheppard went head-to-head on the football field earlier this school year.
Starting quarterbacks for St. Joseph-Ogden (Smith) and Monticello (Sheppard), Smith led the Spartans past Sheppard’s Sages 21-14 on Aug. 26 in Piatt County.
Friday night’s Illini Prairie Conference boys’ basketball game between the schools didn’t offer quite the same matchup.
Smith is SJ-O’s junior point guard, while Sheppard is a senior forward who typically operates in the post for Monticello.
Didn’t mean they wouldn’t run into one another throughout the evening inside the Spartans’ gymnasium. And continue battling for supremacy in a different sport.
Smith wound up with the upper hand once again, helping SJ-O to a 66-53 victory against Monticello and giving the Spartans (18-4, 3-2 Illini Prairie) their fourth consecutive win.
All four of those victories have come with double-digit final margins on the heels of SJ-O’s 57-44 loss to Prairie Central on Jan. 17.
After that home setback, Spartans coach Kiel Duval said his squad “played very, very soft.”
“In practice lately, that’s been another emphasis: toughness. We don’t want to be a soft team,” Smith said. “Some teams might think we’re soft, so we’re trying to change that narrative.”
Smith wasn’t afraid to throw his 5-foot-10, 150-pound frame all around the court to get various jobs done versus the Sages (13-9, 2-3).
He finished with 20 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field, hauled in eight rebounds and added two steals and one blocked shot. It was the ideal complement to senior teammate and Illinois State men’s basketball signee Ty Pence’s game-high 23 points.
“When Logan finally graduates, I think we’ll miss him more than we think because he just handles the show,” Duval said. “When everything gets crazy, he calms everybody down. He’s been able to get guys in the right spot and handle it with both hands.”
It actually wasn’t Smith or Pence who paced SJ-O to a 17-9 lead through one quarter. Junior guard Tanner Jacob tallied seven of his 10 points in the game’s first eight minutes to steal the show early.
“It’s good that we have balanced scoring,” Smith said. “Usually we play our best games when we do that.”
The Spartans also benefited from totaling 12 assists on 25 made field goals. Along with Smith’s five, both Pence and Jacob dished out three and sophomore guard Coy Taylor added one. Senior guard McGwire Atwood chipped in seven points, as well.
“We were hitting guys when they were open,” Duval said. “That’s something that we talk about in practice. If you hit a guy and you’re throwing it below their knees or above their head, it’s tougher when you make shots like that.”
The 6-3, 185-pound Sheppard put together a big first half for Monticello, turning in 13 points and nine rebounds as he consistently obtained superior inside position for loose balls in the paint.
Sheppard ultimately wound up with 16 points and 11 rebounds, sinking 12 of 17 free throws along the way. Junior guard Trey Welter stepped up in the second half and matched Pence with 23 points. Welter delivered 15 of those points in the fourth quarter.
“Drew Sheppard got after it. I don’t know how many offensive boards he ended up with, but for a little while that was our best offense,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “Drew and Trey really worked their hearts out (Friday) and busted it and did everything they could.”
It’s been an up-and-down campaign for the Sages in the immediate aftermath of last season’s Class 2A state runner-up showing.
Graduating their entire starting lineup plus their sixth man, Roy and his staff have spent the last two months learning a bit more each game about their best course toward earning wins.
Senior guard Tylor Bundy (six points, five rebounds) and junior forward Jack Weidner (two points, four rebounds) were among Monticello’s other contributors on Friday.
“Coming into here, playing the seventh (ranked) team in the state, you see their defense really affected us,” said Roy, whose team next will visit Rantoul for another Illini Prairie game on Tuesday. “They came out and jumped on us right from the start, and it was just hard for us to really recover from that.”
SJ-O has a quick turnaround for its next game, welcoming nonconference opponent Charleston to town Saturday afternoon.
Of particular interest in that game will be Pence’s scoring output. He sits just 29 points away from surpassing 2017 graduate Brandon Trimble (2,115 points) as the Spartans boys’ basketball’s all-time scoring leader.