ST. JOSEPH — It’s no surprise to see the Prairie Central boys’ basketball team executing strong defense on any given night.
Just look at the Hawks’ football program, which includes many of the basketball athletes, for evidence of how much defense matters in Fairbury.
Prairie Central permitted an average of 12.7 points per game during an 11-1 run on the gridiron earlier this school year.
On the basketball court, coach Darin Bazzell’s tem was allowing an average of 39.8 points per outing entering Tuesday’s Illini Prairie Conference road matchup against St. Joseph-Ogden. And that includes a 96-89 shootout win over Bloomington back on Dec. 5.
“We just like to get after the ball, get steals, get out and run it,” senior Dylan Bazzell said. “We did it on the football field, and we’re doing it here on the court, too.”
The younger Bazzell and his teammates held SJ-O to its lowest scoring total of the season thus far, en route to a 57-44 triumph that kept Prairie Central unbeaten in league play.
“They’re a good team. We’re a good team. Both top teams in the conference, and we have to beat them to win a conference title,” Dylan Bazzell said. “They’re also a ranked team … so we knew it was a big game coming in. We’ve just got to feed off that energy from the big games.”
Not only was this a matchup of two strong squads in the gauntlet that is the Illini Prairie, but it also pitted a pair of Associated Press Class 2A top-10 clubs against one another.
The second-ranked Hawks (17-1, 2-0 IPC) got the best of the sixth-ranked Spartans (14-4, 0-2) on this occasion.
Darin Bazzell was less worried about what this win means for Prairie Central’s future AP polling prospects and more about how it impacts the conference championship race.
“That’s everyone’s goal going into the season is win your conference,” he said. “(SJ-O) got beat by Pontiac, and we couldn’t let them beat us.”
The Spartans jumped out to a 7-2 lead on the Hawks, forcing three Prairie Central turnovers in the early going.
But the visiting side responded with a 17-2 run through the remainder of the first quarter, and SJ-O never fully recovered.
“Credit to them, they outworked us for 32 minutes,” Spartans coach Kiel Duval said of the Hawks. “They just outplayed us. They wanted it more than us (Tuesday), and that’s something that we’ve got to figure out moving forward. Because with that type of effort, you’re not going to beat teams like that.”
Prairie Central forced SJ-O senior Ty Pence, an Illinois State men’s basketball signee, into uncomfortable looks throughout the evening.
Sixteen of Pence’s team-best 21 points were tallied in the first half, and he shot 7 of 17 from the field overall. None of Pence’s teammates produced more than four points apiece across the first three quarters, either.
“He’s a really talented athlete. … We forced him to take some tough shots,” Darin Bazzell said. “For the most part they were contested, and I think some other nights he might make some more of those than he did (Tuesday).”
Dylan Bazzell was tasked as the lead guard on Pence defensively, logging a blocked shot at one stage.
The exertion required to handle the 6-foot-6 Pence didn’t negatively impact the 6-2 Bazzell’s play going the other way.
An IHSA Class 2A boys’ track and field state medalist in high jump and the 110-meter hurdles last year, Dylan Bazzell racked up a game-high 25 points that was powered by five makes from three-point range. He also brought in six rebounds.
“Dylan’s a pretty good player, as well. He’s a heck of an athlete,” Darin Bazzell said of his son. “It was a fun matchup to watch.”
Dylan Bazzell got a few of his shots directly over Pence, relishing the 1-on-1 opportunities versus a multi-time AP Class 2A all-state first-teamer.
“You’ve got to feed off that energy between it each other,” Dylan Bazzell said. “It makes for a fun game.”
The Hawks’ collective defense ultimately proved the biggest difference-maker in this game. Prairie Central forced 15 turnovers by SJ-O while accumulating 10 steals and three blocks.
“Just communication (is key),” Dylan Bazzell said. “We were switching on a lot of stuff, and we’ve just got to communicate through that and know where their shooters are (and) where Pence is.”
Complementing Dylan Bazzell on offense for the Hawks were senior Drew Fehr (10 points), senior Camden Palmore (eight points) and junior Tyler Curl (eight points). Fehr added six rebounds and two steals, and Curl brought in five boards and two steals.
Pence put up five rebounds, two blocks and two steals with his scoring. Other impact players for the Spartans included junior Tanner Jacob (10 points, four rebounds), junior Logan Smith (seven points, six rebounds) and senior McGwire Atwood (four points, four rebounds, two steals).
Duval also commended Jacob for his defensive play on Curl. But most of Duval’s postgame commentary centered around improvements his team needs to make moving forward.
“(Prairie Central) is a team that could be in a postseason path for us, so it’s a team we’ve got find ways to beat,” Duval said. “(Fehr) outworked us everywhere, every spot, every rebound. ... We played very, very soft.”
SJ-O, which has lost four of its last seven games, will try to bounce back Friday at Chillicothe IVC.
Prairie Central, meanwhile, will gear up for a Friday night Livingston County rivalry game with Pontiac back in Fairbury.
Displaying defense like they did Tuesday could make the Hawks’ lives a whole lot easier against the Indians.
“We take our pride on that,” Darin Bazzell said. “We’ve got six, seven, eight guys, they really buy into it and they play really hard.”