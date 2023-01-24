The IHSA girls’ basketball postseason pairings come out next week, with CEFCU Arena (formerly Redbird) in Normal the state tourament destination all teams aspire to. Can any area team make a run to Normal? Possibly. Either way, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS highlights four local teams you don’t want to see on the other side of the bracket:
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Did coach Garret Risley’s Bulldogs lose some key athletes from last season’s team, the first in program history to advance to an IHSA super-sectional game?
Absolutely.
Reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year Cayla Koerner filled up soccer nets at Southeast Missouri State University this fall. Ivie Juarez is playing basketball at Parkland, and Nichole Taylor was a great forward for the Bulldogs.
But they didn’t leave the cupboard bare upon their respective graduations. Far from it.
Though M-S fell to Apollo Conference rival Mt. Zion 51-48 on Monday night and saw its record drop to 18-7, the Bulldogs still are likely to be a frustrating out in the Class 3A playoffs.
“We’ve been saying since the beginning that we’re a new team,” senior Abby Bunting said on Monday’s edition of The News-Gazette’s ‘Prep Basketball Confidential’ radio show. “There’s going to be different roles and dynamics. But I feel like, after we got our footing, we found how each other played and then we worked off that. And I feel like we’ve been playing really good with each other recently.”
Bunting is M-S’s do-it-all athlete on the stat sheet. Senior Savannah Orgeron is the Bulldogs’ go-to scorer, and senior Durbin Thomas runs the point.
Players like senior Emma Dallas, sophomore Kylie Waldinger and freshman Ava Yeakel are among those who also have stepped up to provide valuable varsity minutes.
“We’re capable of anything we put our minds to,” Waldinger said. “If we just come out and play 32 minutes hard, work on defense and just be aggressive on offense, we can do great things this postseason."
TUSCOLA
Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s Warriors are the area’s only remaining undefeated prep basketball team, surging through most of their competition and looking like a legitimate threat to represent Douglas County in the Class 1A state semifinals.
Tuscola brings a 24-0 record into its Tuesday night Central Illinois Conference Tournament semifinal game against Warrensburg-Latham. And the Warriors have gotten to this point with a gritty style and all-around selfless attitude on the court.
Tuscola’s opponents should expect a physical game. And they should anticipate none of their shot attempts coming easily.
Seniors Ella Boyer, Harley Woodard, Izzy Wilcox and Molly Macaulay, juniors Sydney Moss and Zoey Thomason and sophomores Ava Boyer and Lia Patterson make Tuscola one of the state’s toughest teams to stop.
SALT FORK
Coach Brian Russell’s Storm was sitting at 9-7 through Jan. 7. It was interesting, given Salt Fork returned much of its lineup from a 23-win team last season.
But things have taken on a different look of late. The Storm is on a six-game win streak that includes Russell’s program knocking off Armstrong-Potomac 45-24 in Friday night’s Vermilion County Tournament championship game.
Sophomore Alexa Jamison reached 1,000 career points during that victory and is a scoring machine.
But she isn’t Salt Fork’s only option. Seniors Karlie Cain, Kendall Cooley, Kendyl Hurt and Shelby McGee, junior Macie Russell and freshman Bracie Hird all have made their impact felt.
The Storm (15-7) is a defensive-minded team that, at its peak, can smother foes. Particularly in Class 1A.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Coach Drew Arteaga’s Spartans actually haven’t operated above the .500 mark at any point this season.
Don’t take that to mean they can’t cause trouble in the Class 2A playoffs.
SJ-O, which advanced to the Sweet 16 last season, seems to be finding its groove in January with against Pontiac, St. Thomas More, Monticello and Mattoon. The losses are by a combined 10 points to Prairie Central and Chillicothe IVC.
Junior Addy Martinie is one of the top point producers for the Spartans, often joined in that regard by senior Taylor Hug and junior Addison Frick.
Addie Seggebruch, a junior and Cissna Park transfer, is another key cog for SJ-O, and senior Kaytlyn Baker, junior Ellie Ward and freshman Katie Ericksen are filling their roles. Underestimate the Spartans, now 10-13, at your own risk.