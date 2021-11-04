WATSEKA — Milford volleyball’s most recent loss entering Wednesday night occurred in Watseka. In two sets, no less.
Coach Michelle Wessels’ Bearcats were determined not to let that happen again in a win-or-go-home scenario.
Sophomore Anna McEwen stepped up with nine kills and seven digs as Milford outlasted the host Warriors 25-15, 27-25 in the Class 1A Watseka Sectional championship match, earning the Bearcats (27-8) their second sectional plaque in three years.
“It means a lot,” said Wessels, in her second season as the Bearcats’ head coach. She was a volunteer assistant on the 2019 sectional-titlist club as well.
“They worked hard, and not getting to have a postseason last year and they still had a pretty good record was kind of a letdown,” Wessels continued. “It’s even better when you play a team that’s a rivalry and close to home and have that big atmosphere.”
Milford and Watseka (26-11) are members of the Vermilion Valley Conference. In fact, that Warriors’ victory over the Bearcats back on Oct. 21 prevented Milford from posting a perfect record in league play.
“My girls came in very confident (on Wednesday),” Wessels said. “I felt like Watseka was maybe a little tight starting out early, because they settled in and came back the second set.”
Warriors coach Krista Pufahl acknowledged her squad was on its back foot in the opening set.
“We had to play a little too much defense,” Pufahl said. “We weren’t able to get in more of an offensive rhythm. ... We had some momentum even going into the second game.”
Milford also was fueled by senior Emmaleah Marshino’s 15 digs and three kills, sophomore Hunter Mowrey’s 12 digs and four kills and senior Caley Mowrey’s five kills, two blocks and two aces.
“We stayed aggressive,” Wessels said. “When (the Warriors) had runs, we didn’t get rattled. They had a lot better confidence and played with a lot of heart, and it made a big difference.”
Watseka was paced by seven kills apiece from seniors Raegann Kochel and Kourtney Kincade as well as 22 digs from senior Sydney McTaggart and 13 digs from senior Claire Curry.
“With that many seniors on the team, you don’t know if the girls will fall apart or ... if they’ll fight (after losing the first set),” Pufahl said. “We kind of just chipped away, chipped away. It was kind of back and forth there until the end.”
The Bearcats move on to Friday’s 6 p.m. 1A Willows Academy Super-Sectional in Des Plaines versus Freeport Aquin (37-2-1), which dispatched Galena in two sets on Wednesday. A Milford victory would send the Bearcats to next week’s state semifinals for the first time in program history.
“It’s big for the community,” Wessels said. “It’s just good for everybody.”