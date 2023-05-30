BLOOMINGTON — Greg DeWerff admits his Milford baseball team “didn’t exactly have a storybook regular season” this spring.
That didn’t matter when the IHSA Class 1A playoffs rolled around.
It may have even enhanced what DeWerff’s kids were able to accomplish in a win-or-go-home scenario.
“We were battle-tested throughout,” DeWerff said, “and they just kept their heads up and stayed resilient.”
That led to a storybook postseason run.
Albeit one that ended on a sour note Monday afternoon.
Henry-Senachwine posted three unearned runs in the third inning of a Class 1A super-sectional matchup with the Bearcats, ultimately holding on for a 3-2 victory at Illinois Wesleyan’s Horenberger Field to end Milford’s season one win shy of state.
“The idea (with a tough regular season) was for them to not get surprised in the postseason, by anybody,” DeWerff said. “Henry’s pitcher (Monday) did a nice job of mixing it up and keeping us off-balance. But I think we hit the ball harder than we did in either of our sectional games.
“We were prepared, we just kind of hit a lot of balls right at them.”
Mallards junior Lance Kiesewetter was the aforementioned pitcher who gave the Bearcats (17-12-1) some tough looks.
He tossed all seven innings for Henry-Senachwine (23-6), allowing no earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven.
The Mallards didn’t offer Kiesewetter a ton of run support, producing just five hits and three walks of their own.
But a big top of the third inning helped set them on the path to victory.
Milford’s defense experienced a few hiccups in the frame, starting when junior shortstop Gavin Schunke committed a throwing error on a grounder hit by junior Teagan Williams.
Henry-Senachwine’s next two batters also reached base, including one on a bunt that resulted in a miscommunication between multiple Bearcats and went for an infield single.
Senior Colton Williams then poked a grounder back to Milford senior pitcher Payton Harwood. But Harwood was unable to cleanly handle the ball, scoring one run.
Another run came home on a bases-loaded walk to Kiesewetter, and a third scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of senior Mason Johnson.
“We gave them the opportunity to put runners in scoring position,” DeWerff said, “and they took advantage of it.”
A situation that could have been far worse for the Bearcats had senior center fielder Adin Portwood not come up with a spectacular catch when the bases again became loaded, this time with two out.
“There was a deep, hard-hit ball to left-center, and Adin Portwood dove full-out on the run in the gap and caught it and saved probably three runs,” DeWerff said. “You expect a tough journey, especially in the postseason. You know nothing’s going to be given to you.”
Stringing together consecutive hits just proved too elusive a task for DeWerff’s athletes on this day.
They netted both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Senior Chase Clutteur and junior Carson Shields each drove in one run.
Clutteur batted with runners on second and third with none out. After initially giving Clutteur a chance to swing away and potentially provide a multi-run hit, DeWerff signaled for Clutteur to bunt when he got down in the count and settled for a one-run at-bat.
Shields finished with two hits on the day. Portwood and seniors Max Cook and Owen Halpin each added one hit.
“We would get a single here or there, but multiple hits in an inning, we couldn’t put them together,” DeWerff said. “We had some hard-hit balls, some great approaches at the plate, but (the Mallards) made some plays.”
Portwood and Shields combined to toss the last three innings in relief of Harwood, allowing just one hit and one walk.
Three runs against proved too much of a hill for the Bearcats to climb Monday, however. And their first-ever sectional championship will not be followed by an inaugural trip to the state semifinals.
Milford graduates eight from this roster. DeWerff had an important message for them and his underclassmen after the super-sectional game wrapped up.
“You just raised the expectations for future Bearcats,” DeWerff said. “We had a great turnout at the game from our community, and a number of those in attendance were future Bearcats — they were little kids. For them to see our team compete at that level maybe plants a seed and sets a tone for what’s expected of them.”