Will Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky celebrate often during the Bears’ season in 2020? Sports editor Matt Daniels breaks down the 16-game schedule for Chicago:
Sept. 13, at Detroit, Noon (FOX)
The Bears win if ... David Montgomery does his best Barry Sanders impression.
The Bears lose if ... Nick Foles is ineffective and Mitch Trubisky has to replace him under center.
Sept. 20, vs. New York Giants, Noon (CBS)
The Bears win if ... Khalil Mack sacks Daniel Jones four times in a romp at Solider Field.
The Bears lose if ... Saquon Barkley exposes the Bears’ run defense. Repeatedly.
Sept. 27, at Atlanta, Noon (FOX)
The Bears win if ... they triple-team Julio Jones every time Matt Ryan drops back to pass.
The Bears lose if ... new Falcons running back Todd Gurley flashes his 2018 form.
Oct. 4, vs Indianapolis, Noon (CBS)
The Bears win if ... New tight end Jimmy Graham starts to develop nice rapport with Nick Foles.
The Bears lose if ... 38-year-old Philip Rivers looks like 28-year-old Philip Rivers for the Colts.
Oct. 8, vs. Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m. (FOX)
The Bears win if ... Mitch Trubisky throws six TDs, like he did against the Bucs in 2018.
The Bears lose if ... Tom Brady performs for his new team like he did for his old team.
Oct. 18 at Carolina, Noon (FOX)
The Bears win if ... Safety Eddie Jackson returns an interception or two for touchdowns.
The Bears lose if ... Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater picks apart the Bears like he did in 2019.
Oct. 26 at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
The Bears win if ... Jared Goff continues to get the shakes against Chuck Pagano’s defense.
The Bears lose if ... The bright lights of Monday night in Los Angeles are too much.
Nov. 1 vs. New Orleans, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
The Bears win if ... Matt Nagy can out-coach EIU graduate Sean Payton. Good luck with that.
The Bears lose if ... Ageless wonder Drew Brees shines in his final game at Soldier Field.
Nov. 8 at Tennessee, Noon (FOX)
The Bears win if ... Kristin Cavallari doesn’t put a jinx on her ex-husband’s old team in Nashville.
The Bears lose if ... Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky can’t channel their inner Jay Cutler.
Nov. 16 vs. Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
The Bears win if ... They still have playoff aspirations in their final game before Thanksgiving.
The Bears lose if ... they’re looking ahead to some time off and their Thanksgiving feast.
Nov. 29 at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
The Bears win if ... Aaron Rodgers gets lost on his way to Lambeau and Jordan Love has to play.
The Bears lose if ... Aaron Rodgers shows up. That’s all he has to do in this primetime game.
Dec. 6 vs. Detroit, Noon (FOX)
The Bears win if ... kicker Eddy Pineiro avoids an upright on his last-second field goal attempt.
The Bears lose if ... they let Matthew Stafford surpass 45,000 career passing yards in the game.
Dec. 13 vs. Houston, Noon (CBS)
The Bears win if ... Mitch Trubisky outshines Deshaun Watson. Try not to giggle.
The Bears lose if ... the Texans arrive at Solider Field. The Bears are 0-4 all-time against the Texans.
Dec. 20 at Minnesota, Noon (FOX)
The Bears win if ... Kirk Cousins is more concerned with checkdowns than deep passes.
The Bears lose if ... any tackling woes exist against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
Dec. 27 at Jacksonville, Noon (FOX)
The Bears win if ... Gardner Minshew’s accuracy is more like Uncle Rico’s accuracy.
The Bears lose if ... Matt Nagy is already looking at offensive coordinator gigs in 2021.
Jan. 3 vs. Green Bay, Noon (FOX)
The Bears win if ... they want to ring in the new year right with a win against their rivals.
The Bears lose if ... Aaron Rodgers shows up. That’s enough to spoil the regular-season finale.