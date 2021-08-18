CHAMPAIGN — One of Illinois football's newest wide receivers likely won't play in the Aug. 28 season opener versus Nebraska.
Illini coach Bret Bielema revealed this week that Marquez Beason is dealing with a hamstring injury that should sideline him until "probably Week 2 or 3 of the season."
It's not clear if Bielema was considering the Cornhuskers matchup inside Memorial Stadium as Week 0 action — similarly to the Big Ten — or a Week 1 game when he made that comment.
"Literally that last summer workout — I was standing right there — it was a routine cone drill," Bielema said. "(Beason) went to accelerate out of it and pulled his hammy a little bit. And pretty significant pull. ... He’s just not anywhere close to being able to be out there right now."
Beason switched from cornerback to receiver at his own request during spring practices this year.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Dallas missed his entire true freshman season in 2019 after tearing the ACL in his right knee during training camp. The former four-star recruit started two games on defense last season for the Illini, compiling seven tackles.
"I know he can run. I know he’s got good football IQ," Bielema said. "If he can get himself healthy and be on the field, he can a productive player. But it’s really a moot point at this juncture just because he hasn’t been able to get on the field at all."