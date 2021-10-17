Beat writer bits | Five intriguing nonconference games
Illinois’ exhibition games against St. Francis (Ill.) and Indiana (Pa.) are just the primers for the real thing. Results will start mattering Nov. 9 with the season opener against Jackson State. Ahead of that, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights five nonconference games that intrigue him the most:
MarquetteJackson State and Arkansas State won’t be pushovers — particularly the latter with double-double machine Norchad Omier — but Marquette will be the first true test of where Illinois stands early in the season. The Golden Eagles are rebuilding, but a slept-on Shaka Smart after his struggles at Texas could put together a dangerous team.
ArkansasThis game isn’t guaranteed, of course. Illinois will have to beat Cincinnati, and Arkansas will need to take care of business against Kansas State. But the organizers at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., have to be hoping for an Illini-Razorbacks title game. So, too, should college basketball fans.
UT Rio Grande ValleyDon’t dismiss this game out of hand. Yes, Illinois should handle the Vaqueros, but UTRGV brings some interesting storylines to Champaign. Former Illini coach Lon Kruger used to coach UTRGV’s previous namesake Texas-Pan American, and current UTRGV coach Matt Figger was on staff at both Kansas State and South Carolina with Illinois coach Brad Underwood.
ArizonaThe idea of high-major programs working out home-and-home deals to play each other should honestly be a staple of college basketball. It’s easy to understand why teams schedule buy games — nothing like the ol’ boost to the win-loss record — but what prepares a team better for March than playing an NCAA tournament-capable team in December?
MissouriWhere Illinois is riding its core of returning players into a preseason top-25 ranking (most likely), Missouri is in full rebuild mode. Javon Pickett and Kobe Brown are the only two Tigers back from last year’s rotation. Missouri has, without a doubt, wanted the Braggin’ Rights game more the past three seasons. The Illini certainly have something to prove this year.
