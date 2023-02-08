FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The photo on Tyler Griffey’s desk in his home office that’s visible in every Zoom call he makes or Webex video conference he joins is a conversation starter.
So has the former Illinois standout’s basketball career. Like when Griffey, a client executive for World Wide Technology responsible for a portion of their sales in the western U.S., was on a recent call with someone from northern California. The client casually mentioned he was a Golden State Warriors fan. Griffey spent two years guarding Warriors’ All-Star Draymond Green when Green played for Michigan State.
“One of the strongest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of guarding and trying to keep out of the paint,” Griffey said during a Tuesday ‘SportsTalk,’ radio appearance on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM. “It’s those type of memories that I’m using and kind of leveraging now to further my professional network. It’s those memories I look back on.”
One memory, of course, can’t help but stand out a little more.
Griffey doesn’t go out of his way to bring up the photo on his desk, but there’s a lot of memories wrapped up in that celebratory snapshot of his game-winner that helped Illinois knock off No. 1 Indiana. Memories Griffey got to relive on Tuesday for the 10-year anniversary of that shot.
“To me, that’s my legacy and defining moment, right?” Griffey said. “I was a role player and half starter my last two years. Now, I have something I can always hang my hat on and kind of go back to. I enjoy the interaction with the fans that I meet out and around here in Arizona and even over in Austria. The Illini alumni reach is far and wide, and to always be able to hang my hat on that is truly special.”
Griffey’s game-winner against Indiana is iconic in Illinois basketball history.
So much so a graphic showing the first few seconds of the court storm at then Assembly Hall adorned an entire wall at Ubben Basketball Complex before its recent renovations.
Griffey is quick to point out D.J. Richardson’s play in that game set up his game-winner. Richardson finished with a game-high 23 points, and it was his steal that gave Illinois the ball out of bounds near its own basket after his own potential winning layup was swatted by Indiana’s Victor Oladipo.
“He attracted a lot of attention on that last play,” Griffey said.
The out-of-bounds play then-Illinois coach John Groce drew up was meant to sow confusion. The four Illini on the court convened at the elbow before breaking off on individual runs. Yogi Ferrell and Cody Zeller, who was caught flat footed looking the wrong direction, stayed with Richardson, which left Griffey alone as he cut to the basket.
“As an athlete, you get some intuition as you’re making a move,” Griffey said. “You feel the guy leaning one way or another. I thought it was so late in the five-second count that (Brandon Paul inbounding the ball) wasn’t going to wait for me — that that option wasn’t going to develop. Thank goodness that he did. He saw the same thing that I felt, and it worked out perfectly.”
Griffey’s other main concern was having just 0.9 seconds on the clock. Enough time to make a move, but not enough for anything more than a catch-and-shoot situation.
“Zero-point-nine seconds is not a lot of time,” Griffey said. “I know the notion of 0.4 whether you can tip it or hold it. I had enough time to get it up there and guide it up. Brandon made a great pass, so all I had to do was catch it and guide it up there.”
Griffey played two years of professional basketball in Gmunden, Austria, after his Illinois career before transitioning to life after basketball. He’s spent the last 71/2 years working for World Wide Tech, which is based out of his hometown St. Louis. He’s worked remotely from Arizona since marrying his wife, Julia, who’s now the professional athlete in the family.
Julia Griffey is a professional marathoner running for Northern Arizona Elite in Flagstaff. She was a two-sport athlete at Southern Indiana — starting with soccer before switching to track and cross country, was an unexpected winner of the 2019 Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis-St. Paul and finished 10th at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta.
“A lot of people ask me if I get out and run with her,” Tyler Griffey said. “I do not. I try to remain stationary as much as possible. … I’ve biked alongside of her, and I can’t even do that. She has 20-mile training runs. I can’t bike for that long — even if it’s flat — but I try. For endurance athletes, Flagstaff is the place to be.”
Griffey still gets on the basketball court a couple mornings a week in Flagstaff, but he’s mostly a basketball observer these days. That included a trip to Las Vegas in November to watch Illinois play UCLA and Virginia with friends and former Illini managers Andy Szabo and Nisar Qureshi.
“Loved seeing them up close and personal,” Griffey said. “They’ve got a great team. We’ve got a good group of guys. Just getting them all on the same page and shooting it a little better — (Luke) Goode coming back is going to be a big help — I’m excited to see how they play and perform down the stretch.”