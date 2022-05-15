WESTVILLE — Savanna Tyler has a busy few days on the horizon.
She’ll officially graduate from Westville High School on Sunday. Then she’ll take part in Monday’s 39th News-Gazette Honor Roll track and field meet.
After that comes the Class 1A girls’ state meet, which begins with Thursday’s preliminaries at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
Tyler qualified for three state events through Friday’s 1A Salt Fork Sectional: the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter relay.
Certainly she’ll take a breather after all of this running around — both literal and figurative.
Nope. One month from now, Tyler will leave Vermilion County for South Carolina’s Parris Island.
“I really like being an athlete, and I thought that going into the military was one of the best athlete jobs out there,” said Tyler, who is enlisted in the Marine Corps. “Sprints are nothing like the military, but I feel it’s gotten me in a lot of shape.”
Tyler will attempt to create a few more lasting memories as a high school athlete before her military career begins.
She’s already succeeded this spring in replacing some negative moments of the past. Tyler narrowly missed a pair of 1A state berths last season, placing third in both the 400 and 400 relay at her sectional. The top-two finishers in each sectional event move on to state, but Tyler and the Tigers’ sprint relay didn’t hit the automatic qualifying standard.
“I was kind of sad about that,” Tyler said. “But this year, (assistant coach) Gabe Spezia was like, ‘You’re going to win the 100 and the 200 and you’re going to qualify.’ So those were my goals.”
It’s worth noting Tyler primarily ran the 400 and 800 before her senior season with the Tigers.
But Spezia and Westville coach Mariah Rolinitis saw something in Tyler that suggested competing at shorter distances would give her better results.
“We started doing speed stuff, and I was working on my blocks and we realized I’m pretty fast,” Tyler said. “I hate sprinting events, because I get really nervous about the gun and jumping in the blocks.”
That unfortunate situation happened earlier this month in the Vermilion County Meet. Tyler was disqualified from the 100 for leaving her blocks prematurely. This transpired just three days after Tyler clocked a hand-timed 12.84 seconds in the 100, her personal-best outcome so far.
“(Rolinitis) just tries to talk me out of (my nerves),” Tyler said. “She’s really calm about it. She tries to help me, gets my anxiety down. I just breathe when I’m in the blocks, and it helps.”
Tyler had a ready made competitor close to home when she turned to the 100 and 200 full-time.
Hoopeston Area junior Bre Crose qualified in the 100 for the 1A state meet last season. The Tigers and Cornjerkers meet regularly as Vermilion Valley Conference rivals.
At the league meet on May 9, Tyler bested Crose in both the 100 and 200.
“After the 100, when I was ranked second and I got first, I was just like, ‘Well, maybe I am faster than I think,’” Tyler said. “I just feel really good about it, because I’ve really worked hard this season with my peers.”
Tyler’s 12.94 finish in the 100 at Friday’s sectional meet wasn’t her best time, but it was good enough to win the race and qualify for state. Crose was runner-up at 13.14. Tyler’s 26.41 clocking in the 200 later that night, though, was a personal best.
And it made her victorious in that race, as well.
“It really means a lot,” Tyler said. “I was told that not even in the last 20 years has there been a (Westville) girl win at sectionals.”
Before either of those events, Tyler already knew she would be competing in Charleston this coming Thursday.
She led off a Tigers 400 relay unit that included senior Jasmyn Meeker, sophomore Olivia Hutchins and freshman Ella Miller. The quartet crossed the finish line in 53.47, earning second place and moving on to state. That same foursome also established a 800 relay school record earlier this spring.
“Jasmyn Meeker, she is my favorite senior right now. She has helped me through a lot,” Tyler said. “Ella Miller and Olivia Hutchins, I love them so much.”
Tyler is tied for the fifth-fastest 1A time in the 200 based on sectional outcome and ranks 15th in 1A in the 100. Westville’s 400 relay is rated 24th.
Should Tyler be able to reach the podium by advancing through Thursday’s preliminaries to Saturday’s finals — either individually or with the relay — she’d become Tigers girls’ track and field’s first state medalist since Dawn Campbell placed fifth in the 1978 Class A two-mile run.
Though her pre-state preparation plan largely consists of rest, hydration and working on block starts, Tyler also is looking forward to Monday’s N-G Honor Roll Meet.
“I’m very excited,” Tyler said. “I was very happy when I was invited to that because I want to see how other girls perform compared to me.”