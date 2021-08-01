CHICAGO — Kanye West’s “Homecoming” blared from the speakers set up at the Bracket Room once Ayo Dosunmu heard his name called in the NBA draft late Thursday night.
The lyrics from the final verse from the Chicago rapper were, well, perfect.
Every interview I’m representing you, making you proud.
Reach for the stars so if you fall, you land on a cloud.
Jump in the crowd, spark your lighters, wave ‘em around.
If you don’t know by now, I’m talking ‘bout Chi-Town!
The watch party for Thursday night’s draft at the sports bar located just off the Illinois-Chicago campus close to the near west side turned into a full-throttled party after Dosunmu’s name popped up on the draft broadcast playing on the dozen TVs in the venue.
His family and friends were ready to celebrate, and they did.
Dosunmu was staying home, the No. 38 overall pick to the Chicago Bulls.
“When I was selected by Chicago, my home city, they knew the motivation I’m going to have, I’m going to play with,” Dosunmu said about the way the crowd at the Bracket Room celebrated his selection. “I’m going to enjoy it. It’s like a dream come true. This is a blessing in disguise, so when they called my name and my family found out, we were excited. It was a feeling I really can’t explain, but it was a great feeling.”
‘Life-changing moment’
The first partygoers made it to the Bracket Room just before 6 p.m. They arrived to a venue decorated in a clean black and white aesthetic. Two large posters of Dosunmu bracketed the DJ’s stage.
Iced cookies decorated with either a basketball, the NBA logo, “Ayo” or “#JL4L” were at every table. A balloon arch in the VIP section set aside for Dosunmu and his family included some printed with “It was all a dream,” in addition to his name and the same “#JL4L” hashtag. It’s Dosunmu’s motto of sorts — JetLife for Life — that honors his friend Darius Brown, who was a victim of gun violence at just 13 years old.
Dosunmu arrived with his extended family just before the draft started at 7 p.m. The Illinois All-American guard was decked out in black slacks with a black button down shirt and white blazer, with cameras and iPhones out in en masse to capture his entrance into the venue.
A festive atmosphere permeated throughout. Dosunmu made the rounds after his arrival, greeting as many people as he could.
Expressing his thanks for their presence.
Taking photo after photo, much like he’s done with thousands of fans since his high school days at Morgan Park.
“I think it shows his character — how gracious he is, how thoughtful,” said Brad Underwood, Dosunmu’s coach the last three seasons at Illinois who was in attendance.
Underwood arrived with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher about 15 minutes before Dosunmu’s grand entrance. Current Illini Kofi Cockburn, Da’Monte Williams, Jacob Grandison and Coleman Hawkins were also in attendance. They were the first people Dosunmu greeted.
“He’s a young man that knows along the journey there were a lot of people there to help him,” Underwood continued. “It’s just his way of saying thanks. It makes the night very special. … I think it shows how many people have touched his life. You’ve got former teammates here. You’ve got people along the way who have helped him and been a part of his life.
“It’s really cool to have a restaurant full of people here to celebrate. It’s a life-changing moment for him and really special.”
‘This tops New York’
Dosunmu’s watch party in Chicago took the place of a potential trip to Brooklyn, N.Y., for the draft at the Barclays Center. Dosunmu was able to share his night with his entire family by staying home. He wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.
Each of the 20 prospects invited to the draft secured three additional tickets because of COVID-19 protocols. That wouldn’t have been enough even for Dosunmu’s immediate family — parents Jamarra and Quam and older sisters Joselynn and Khadijat and older brother Kube.
“It would have been tough picking straws,” Quam Dosunmu said before correcting himself.
“Well, there wouldn’t have been any picking straws,” Dosunmu’s dad said with a laugh. “We know the pecking order. Now, we were all able to do this, and all able to celebrate. This is where we’re supposed to be. This is how it’s supposed to be.”
Hosting the draft party in Chicago meant all of Dosunmu’s grandparents and more extended family could share in the celebration. Dosunmu’s mom, Jamarra, said she understands it’s every draft prospect’s dream to be in New York for the draft itself, but she couldn’t have asked for anything better than what they had Thursday night close to home.
“This tops New York,” she said. “This beats New York.”
‘There’s a little more anxiety’
That’s not to say Thursday night went off without a hitch. All 30 picks in the first round passed without Ayo hearing his name called. Then seven more to start the second round.
Ayo kept a calm demeanor throughout, watching the draft broadcast with his brother at his side. But there was plenty of nervous energy in the crowd — particularly from Mom and Dad.
Quam stood stock still, not moving an inch, from his spot in the VIP section with his attention never wavering from the nearby TVs as pick after pick was announced. Jamarra stood behind her son, purposefully walking away every once in a while.
“I was a nervous wreck,” Jamarra admitted after the draft. “I literally probably had several heart attacks over there on the side. I had to move from him because I didn’t want him to feel that energy, but I was a nervous wreck.”
Two of Ayo’s coaches — Underwood and former Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin, now an assistant at Western Illinois — were feeling a little anxious, too. Following the draft invested in one outcome, in particular, was different.
“I wish he would have went the first pick so it would be over with,” Irvin joked before the Bulls picked his former point guard. “I know he’s been waiting for this all his life.”
Underwood was in the same boat.
“I’ve always watched the draft as a curious observer and wanting to see what moves people and organizations,” he said. “Now, when you’ve got one involved, there’s no doubt it’s nerve-wracking. You’re uptight and trying to find out information. There’s a little more anxiety, no doubt.”
‘He’s going to be a 15-year pro’
But there was also no doubt Dosunmu would ultimately be selected. A night like Thursday, both Underwood and Irvin said, was inevitable.
“I’m excited for our program to have a guy who believed in us and a guy that’s put himself in a position to be drafted,” Underwood said before the pick was in. “It’s a lot of fun to be here. I’m proud. I know (Quam) has got to be very proud, and I’m equally as proud just to be a part of his three-year journey.”
Irvin saw Dosunmu’s potential when he showed up for his practice as a sophomore at Morgan Park after playing as a freshman at Westinghouse.
“The way he competed against Charlie Moore and the rest of the guys, I just knew he was going to be a pro,” Irvin said. “I really saw it when he was in third and fourth grade playing against sixth graders, but I knew that first practice. … I’ve been waiting for this moment for him for a long time. I knew this day would come.
“He trusted the process. He probably could have left last year, but he gave his word to try and make Illinois back to prominence and dominance just to prove that he could do it. Then he did it. He’s going to be a 15-year pro. I see him being an All-Star. I see a bright future for him, because of his work ethic.”
‘The city loves him’
The Dosunmu family entered Thursday night’s draft with the idea the final third of the first round — picks 21-30 — might be the sweet spot. The crowd had settled into a slightly uneasy wait at that point only for the energy level to pick back up when Chicago rapper Chancelor Bennett — better known professionally as Chance the Rapper — showed up for the party.
“After one of the games during my junior year, he reached out to me and said he was proud of me and that I would continue to put on for the city,” Ayo said. “When I sent out the invitations for my draft party, I told him to slide by. He came and showed support. He was real cool and polite. That’s my guy.”
Chance the Rapper’s appearance added to the Chicago vibe of the party. It’s why the Dosunmu family wanted to celebrate at home and why ultimately landing with the Bulls was almost perfect.
“Chicago supports Chicago,” Quam said.
“The city embraces him,” Irvin added about his former star. “The city loves him. He’s one of ours.”
Sweet ending
The decibel level from that supportive crowd skyrocketed after Ayo’s selection was announced. Ayo celebrated with his brother first before getting wrapped up in a hug by his dad.
Then the real party began.
Ayo went on stage to thank his family for their support in getting him to this point of his basketball career, and to thank everyone that showed up Thursday night. Half of his impromptu speech was drowned out by the crowd.
Then “Homecoming” started to play. The first line of the song perfectly summing up Dosunmu’s draft night.
I’m coming home again.