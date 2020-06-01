CHAMPAIGN — The first offseason transfer to commit to the Illinois football program likely won't suit up for the Illini. Wisconsin defensive end Christian Bell announced Monday morning on his Twitter account he won't play at Illinois "due to a uncertain situation."
The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Bell, who made four tackles and played in 17 games with the Badgers during the last three seasons, didn't elaborate about what the "uncertain situation" is, but wrote he has decided to decommit from Illinois.
"I want to thank the entire Illinois family and coaching staff for welcoming me," Bell wrote. "With that being said I am opening my recruitment back up."
Bell initially committed to Illinois on March 10 — the first of what would become seven transfer additions thus far this offseason. The six remaining committed transfers are wide receiver Desmond Dan (New Mexico State), offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty (Wofford), wide receiver Brian Hightower (Miami), offensive lineman Brevyn Jones (Mississippi State), safety TreSean Smith (Louisville) and defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu (Cal).