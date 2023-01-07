CHAMPAIGN — It wasn’t long ago the St. Thomas More’s boys’ swimming and diving program was dead in the water.
The Sabers didn’t field a team from 2015 until last year, when the program made its return under coach Angie Deptula.
Now, with first-year coach Justin Chen at the helm and standout junior Blake Bermingham leading the way in the water, the Sabers are able to put out a boys’ swim and dive product to go along with their girls’ team.
“It was very exciting,” Chen said. “This is my first time being a head coach, so I didn’t know what it was going to look like.”
Originally from Taiwan, Chen lived in the United States and moved back to Taiwan for high school.
He became an accomplished swimmer at Grinnell College, performing well in the 50-yard freestyle and helping the Pioneers to a trio of Division III Midwest Conference championships before graduating in 2021.
Chen’s background as a college swimmer has helped ease the transition into the realm of coaching, something he’d never done in the United States.
“I actually grew up in Taiwan. So it’s a little bit of a culture change to coach U.S. high school kids,” Chen said. “High school kids, especially, I didn’t know what they were going to be about at all. It’s a little bit different in Taiwan — we listen to the coach most of the time. Here, kids can have opinions.”
Deptula — who still coaches the STM girls’ team — has stayed on Chen’s staff to keep an eye on the program, which is led by Bermingham’s sprinting ability in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.
“With Justin at the helm, I expect a lot of great things,” Deptula said. “His enthusiasm, his understanding and then the know-how he has to get the guys to the next level, especially if they want to swim collegiately. I could rely on him.
“I’m super confident in his abilities. The guys are responding really well to him, and he’s just a treat to work with.”
Bermingham wasn’t a stranger to the pool when he helped key a reset of the program last season.
A travel swimmer during his youth, Bermingham and some friends wanted to stay active during the winter months. Basketball didn’t appeal to them as much as swimming did, and finding friends to join the rebooted Sabers team wasn’t much of a problem.
“I’ve always had a little bit of a knack for it,” Bermingham said. “It’s been a part of my life for a long time, and just getting back to high school level, it’s a lot of fun because I get to be with my friends.”
Sustaining success isn’t always easy for programs returning from hiatus, but the Sabers have made strides in the last two seasons.
In their lone event of the season so far, the Sabers placed second in a three-team meet at Charleston on Dec. 3, with senior Joseph Ulozas claiming victory in the 200 individual medley and junior Dylan Hill winning the 100 freestyle. STM is set to get back in the pool on Saturday at the Charger Invite, one of six area programs who will take part in the event at Unit 4 Pool at Centennial.
Bermingham finished second to Charleston’s Jonathan Hofferer in the 50 freestyle last month — his time of 24.04 falling short of Hofferer’s 23.47 — and STM junior Lucas Dixon was runner-up to Hill (1 minute, 5.89 seconds to 1:02.04).
“Honestly, our team has an all-around impact,” Bermingham said. “Me, Lucas and Dylan in the sprints, and then Joseph in the distance. Our divers, too. We’re going to have a good impact all around.”
Chen likes where the team is at entering a busier back half of the season.
“We have a pretty good sprint group right now,” Chen said. “In high school, sprinting is a little bit more important because of the way that the relay is set up.
“I’m pretty confident with our sprinting. I wish we had a little bit more (distance) because that would be fun, but I do have (a) core of people I can work with, so that’s pretty exciting.”
Though the team has only swam competitively once this season, the steps it has taken in its second season back are evident. It’s an exciting prospect for Chen as the postseason approaches in mid-February.
“Right now, I think they’re at a pretty good point,” Chen said. “Most of them are not too far away from their personal best, so they’re a lot further than what they were at last year. Their (2022) sectional time is pretty much identical to what they have after my crazy training for two weeks.”
The team has gained a foothold in the hallways of the school, too.
A friendly rivalry with the girls’ program is in place — there’s plenty of support along with competing for the best times, according to Bermingham — and the program is looked upon favorably, even if the dynamic is inherently different than it is for other sports.
“I’d say we’re a group of pretty cool kids,” Bermingham said. “Everyone’s pretty good. We’re not the nerds of the school, you know?”
Team bonding is a big part of the pitch to potential swimmers. Dirty’s Bar and Grill in Charleston is a frequent post-meet stop when the team swims in Coles County. Da Shark in Champaign is another popular stop. Most of a tight-knit group is expected to return in the years to come, leading to high expectations for the program moving forward.
“It looks pretty bright,” Chen said. “We do have a core group, and they are getting better and not all of them are graduating. With a little bit of recruiting from the current juniors, sophomores and freshmen, the progress should go pretty solid in the near future.”