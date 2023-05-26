Ezra Bernhard is three wins away from an IHSA state championship.
The Champaign Central junior boys’ tennis player advanced to the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament on Thursday, soundly defeating his first three opponents in the Chicago suburbs.
Bernhard opened his state tournament stay with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Tyson Phillips from Princeton, defeated Tate Jennings 6-2, 6-0 in thes econd round and topped Roman Stukov of Vernon Hills 6-1, 6-0 in the third round.
Bernhard will square off against Nicholas Patrick of Rock Island Alleman on Friday in the quarterfinals at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. Bernhard’s success has helped the Maroons move into second place in the team standings with 15 points, with Chicago Latin in first place with 24 points. Dunlap is third with 14 points, while four other schools are tied for fourth with 12 points.
Bernhard isn’t the only Central boys’ tennis player who will play on Friday. Sophomore Abel Vines posted a 3-1 record in singles play on Thursday and is into the fourth round of the consolation bracket. He lost his opening match to Benedict Graft of Marmion, with Graft winning 6-1, 6-0, but Vines then rattled off three straight sweeps against Patrick Nobbe of Waterloo (7-5, 6-2), Ethan Bator of Lemont (6-1, 6-1) and Jacob Kimb of Prairie Ridge (7-6 (5), 6-2). Vines will play Steven Chen of Sycamore in his first match on Friday at Rolling Meadows High School.
The Maroons’ doubles team of junior Elliott Gulley and senior Wade Schacht are also still playing. Gulley and Schacht advanced to the third round before Benet’s Zach Bobofchak and Hugh Davis won 6-3, 6-4. Gulley and Schacht beat Seth Klopfenstein and Asa Olden of Morton 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and defeated Jaylan Tucker and Cole Palese of Prairie Ridge 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. Gulley and Schacht will face Manaye Mossman and Aidan Tegeler of St. Anthony in a fourth-round consolation match on Friday in Wheeling.
Central’s other doubles pairing, seniors Sam Balogh and Peter Smith, went 1-2. The duo beat Vlad Miziuk and Anthony Shultis of Grayslake Central 6-4, 6-4 before losing their next two matches to fall out of the tournament.
St. Thomas More freshman Hunter Madigan went 1-2 in his state tournament debut in singles, beating Conner Colman of Carmi-White County 6-1, 6-0 in a first-round match before losing his subsequent two matches.
Uni High junior Aryan Sachdev also went 1-2 in singles play, losing his first-round match in straight sets to Richland County’s Evan Uhl before defeating Jack Dickerson of Belvidere North 6-1, 6-0 and then losing to Carter Kendall of Morton in straight sets.
Urbana seniors Parker McLain and Elijah Walker also saw their stay at the state tournament end Thursday after going 0-2.
In baseball
Chargers fall. Seventh-seeded Centennial fell behind fourth-seeded Lincoln 5-0 after the first inning and couldn’t recover, with the Railsplitters winning 7-2 in a Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal game on Thursday night.
Lincoln advances to play top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour (30-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the regional title game.
Centennial finishes its season with a 10-18 record.