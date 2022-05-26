URBANA — It took Bruce Berque a little time to adjust to his new reality as the Michigan men’s tennis coach when he left Illinois to take over the Wolverines’ program in 2004-05.
Berque spent enough time at Atkins Tennis Center in six seasons working with Illini coach Craig Tiley — first as a volunteer assistant and then for five seasons as associate head coach — that certain sounds and actions became ingrained as cause for celebration.
“I remember when I would hear the cheers or hear ‘Advantage, Illinois,’ I would catch myself thinking that was a good thing,” Berque said. “I had to remember that’s not a good thing. I think I’m over that.”
Enough time has passed. Berque spent 10 years at Michigan with regular trips back to Urbana before heading south to become a volunteer assistant coach at Texas for one season and associate head coach for the Longhorns for four more.
Berque, who is now in his third season as the men’s coach at Texas, is back in Urbana this week for the NCAA championships with two doubles teams in the 32-team field. Despite semi-regular trips back to town while at Michigan and several with Texas, Berque still drove by his old apartment and made sure to eat at Biaggi’s — one of his favorite spots — multiple times.
“It’s always nice to be back,” Berque said. “Each time I come back, I don’t know as many people as I did the last time, but there are still a few old friends to see.”
Berque’s return trip to Urbana with Texas is his second for the NCAA championships. He also made the trip when Illinois hosted in 2013 with Michigan’s Evan King one of the top 16 players in the singles field.
That Illinois could host the NCAA championships was what the program was building to when Berque left for Michigan. Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex was in the planning stage at that point.
“One of the ideas was to host NCAA championships and host big events and start to host some outdoor pro events,” Berque said. “We had hosted the Challenger at that point as an indoor event, but I know there was an eye toward hosting more pro events, which they’re now doing, and certainly the NCAA championship. I think it’s mission accomplished with that. … It certainly helps their chances to become a center point for tennis — especially in the Midwest.
“The facility is very functional. With so many courts on site, it’s nice for us to be able to practice right here on site. In the early days, you’d have to go over to the Grove. It’s very functional as a facility to have a one-stop shop with indoors right there and practice courts on the other side of the building.”
Berque’s time at Illinois was among his most successful as a coach in a career that has also included stops as an assistant at Haverford College, Florida and Ohio State before he landed in Urbana. The Illini won six Big Ten regular season titles and five Big Ten tournament championships in Berque’s tenure working for Tiley.
The pinnacle, of course, was a straight sweep at the 2003 NCAA championships. Illinois won the team title with a 4-3 victory against Vanderbilt, while Amer Delic claimed the NCAA singles title and Rajeev Ram and Brian Wilson teamed up for the NCAA doubles title.
“That’s the low-hanging fruit,” Berque said. “That’s the easy thing to grab on to. I’ll never forget that moment we actually won the national championship. There were some other great memories. Visiting the White House after that. The next season when we lost Rajeev and Amer from that championship team, we weren’t expected to do that well. We went on to win the next 32 matches and lose in the Final Four. That was a pretty rewarding season also.”
Berque was named the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2003 after Illinois’ championship season. His efforts in piecing together No. 1 recruiting classes in 2000 and 2002 was Berque’s piece of the Illini’s success.
“Craig saw something in me that he thought he could really get help with, and he allowed me to do my part in building the program,” Berque said.
How Tiley built Illinois’ tennis program into a national contender is something that has stuck with Berque throughout his coaching career. Tiley’s work ethic and knowledge of the game was one aspect, but it was the foundation for the program he set that Berque saw as key.
“He was really a relationship builder,” Berque said. “Not just with his players, but everyone around the program and the people in the community. … He had a special gift for making everyone feel they had a hand in it and were truly an important part of the program. That was probably the biggest lesson I learned from what he did. How he built this tremendous web of support and included a lot of people in the success.”