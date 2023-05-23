URBANA — Matthis Besard had his sights set on Illinois as a junior golfer. It was his dream college destination.
How could it not have been?
Illinois is the program for every junior golfer Besard knew growing up. Following in the footsteps of Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry and Giovanni Tadiotto is the goal.
Besard ultimately wound up with the Illini.
It just took this Belgian a little longer — and more of an indirect path — to arrive in Champaign-Urbana.
Four seasons at Southern Illinois, including a dominant 2022, was Besard’s springboard to Illinois, where he’s become a critical piece in the Illini’s hunt for a national championship.
The latest pursuit begins Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Illinois enters as the No. 3 team in the country, and Besard’s consistency alongside fellow fifth-year veterans Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl is a major reason why.
“That’s why we’ve seen success this year is because of him and his consistency,” Kuhl said. “You know what you’re going to get from him. He’s a very solid player and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. That’s good in team golf.”
Showing off that ability at the highest level of college golf just took some time. Besard is frank when he discusses why.
“As a junior, obviously I wanted to play here,” Besard said Monday. “It was pretty simple. I just wasn’t good enough to come here.”
Besard used that as motivation. His initial plan was to spend two seasons at Southern Illinois to improve his game and prove his worth. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He lost a season with the Salukis but gained an extra year of eligibility.
Besard told the SIU coaching staff the 2022 season would be his last. Either he’d turn pro or transfer. Illinois was his preferred destination.
“For any Belgian kid, the University of Illinois is kind of a dream to come to,” Besard said. “Luckily, I played good enough last year at SIU to get the opportunity to come here, and I took it with both hands.”
Pieters started what has become a 12-year uninterrupted streak of Belgians on the Illinois roster in the 2010-11 season. While Nicolas Colsaerts had some success as a professional, it was Pieters who showed younger golfers in Belgium a different path.
That Pieters was also from Flanders — the Dutch-speaking northern part of Belgium — further proved to Besard what he could accomplish in the sport.
“I think Americans wouldn’t really understand how special this place is for Belgians,” Besard said. “Every junior is looking to come here and be part of the program. It’s kind of weird, too, if you think about it. Champaign is in the middle of Illinois. It’s not a big city. I think that’s the power Pieters and Detry have had on junior golf back home.
“Everyone looks up to them. ... Seeing where (Pieters has) gotten now made it all realistic for us. We have the idea we actually can do this. Belgians can go to college and be successful after college. Illinois is part of that dream.”
Illinois coach Mike Small knew of Besard when he was coming up in Belgium. He was in the same class as Dumont de Chassart, who was a major Illini target. But that was as far as it went for Besard and Illinois roughly half a decade ago.
“The scores he was producing and speed he was swinging at and the potential wasn’t there at that time,” Small said. “There’s kids that we’ve passed on and other programs have passed on that have become All-Americans. Then there’s players that we recruited and other teams recruited that just didn’t improve much. You just don’t ever know.”
Besard changed the direction of his golf career during his time in Carbondale.
He won the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational in September 2018 in his debut for the Salukis. Another win in 2021 ballooned to four in 2022 where he earned Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year honors and helped SIU win the MVC championship title.
“His game wasn’t ready, self admittedly, four or five years ago,” Small said. “It is now. It was that way a year ago. He showed he could compete at this level. He dominated mid-major golf, won a bunch and was player of the year in his conference.
“He’s got an edge to him. He’s got a toughness to him. He’s got a stubbornness to him that I think is important to be a good player. That gave him, in my mind, the opportunity to come here and do this.”
Besard earned All-Big Ten First Team honors this season and posted his best finish of the year at the Big Ten championship with a tie for third. Five other top 10 finishes, including a tie for eighth last week at the NCAA regional, rounded out a strong one-and-done season with the Illini. With the potential for more milestones still to transpire.
“Everything kind of lived up to the expectations I had,” Besard said. “Coach Small is probably even better than I thought he was going to be. Coach Small assured me from day one if I would just be who I am and do the things I always do and stick to who I am as a person, I’d do fine. It’s only when you try to be someone you’re not you can get lost. I’ve been sticking to that and trusting my roots and things that I’ve learned over the past four years.”