Takes a licking
and keeps on ticking
Those who watched Deron Williams during his Illinois and NBA career never questioned his toughness. He bounced back quickly from a broken jaw suffered during a game at Illinois. The two-time Olympic gold medalist again showed how tough he is during a boxing exhibition match against former NFL running back Frank Gore on Dec. 18. Williams won the four-round match by a split decision. “I always was a physical point guard,” Williams said afterrward. “I never shied away from contact, and I showed that. People think basketball players are soft, but I never was one. That’s what I was looking to accomplish here.” Sounds like Williams, who trains in mixed martial arts, won’t be returning to the boxing ring any time soon. Good call.
Best bowl
sponsor ever ...
Easy, Jimmy Kimmel, who was heavily involved in Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl between Utah State and Oregon State. The late-night talk show host played clarinet during the “Star-Spangled Banner” with the Oregon State marching band. The bowl also introduced a mascot: Jimmy Kammel. During a clever/gross bit during the broadcast, the mascot threw up in a trash can after a “strenuous” workout. Kimmel appeared on air during the broadcast and seemed to genuinely enjoy the experience. Here’s hoping the game returns in 2022. And that other comedians lend their names to bowls. Certainly, there are games out there for Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.
The GOAT played
like a turkey
Over the years, B.O.B. has pushed his disdain for Tom Brady aside. Hard not to respect someone who has won at a high level so often. That didn’t happen last Sunday night when the visiting New Orleans Saints frustrated the Super Bowl champions in a 9-0 victory. Brady was off. Way off. Almost seeming to be human. He totally lost it on the sidelines after throwing an interception, firing a tablet into the ground. Fortunately or unfortunately, it wasn’t picked off. It was Brady’s first shutout loss in 15 years. It did big-time damage to the Bucs’ hopes of repeating, dropping the team to third in the NFC standings with three games left. The Bucs want to avoid a playoff trip to Green Bay and the loss to New Orleans didn’t help. Of course, Brady has already won more than his share of Super Bowls, so giving somebody else a ring is fine by me.