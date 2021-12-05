KILLING THE GOLDEN GOOSE?
Or is it geese? Doesn’t really matter. The folks involved in Major League Baseball — both players and owners — are idiots. They make millions from a game and don’t seem to recognize how fortunate they are to be in that position. Another work stoppage is going to damage the game, maybe beyond repair. Especially if the season is delayed for an extended period. B.O.B. loves baseball and not just because his favorite team just won the World Series. But B.O.B. doesn’t care for the decision-makers in baseball, both management and labor. We should be talking about free-agent signings and possible trades, not this junk. My suggestion: figure it out in a hurry.
THAT DIDN’T LAST LONG
Not every coach is like Brian Kelly or Lincoln Riley, signing monster deals with new schools. Take, for instance, Steve Addazio. The former Boston College and Temple leader is out after only two seasons at Colorado State. It wasn’t even that long, with the Rams playing just four games in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. Addazio was once rumored to be a candidate at Illinois, though that turned out to be false. Oh, well. Colorado State made the move, apparently, because Addazio’s buyout dropped from $5 to $3 million. Or less than one-third of what Kelly will get for a season. The school should have no trouble landing a strong coach. Fort Collins is a lovely city and the Mountain West is an appealing conference. Good luck to the Rams.
TRY A LITTLE CHEESE
WITH THAT WHINE
The nice folks at Bet.Online.ag have concluded that Los Angeles Lakers’ fans complain most about officiating. That seems right. Analyzed Twitter data the past month showed Lakers’ fans winning the contest easily. As Bet.Online pointed out, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook share their frustration about the officiating. So it only makes sense the fans would share those thoughts. Knicks fans were second on the whine-o-meter, followed by the Nets. Bulls, Warriors and Cavs. And who whines the least about the officials? Portland fans.