NEXT TIME, LET IT GO
Michigan coach Juwan Howard had one of those “oops” moments during Thursday’s game at Iowa. Early in the second half, Iowa’s Connor McCaffery threw a pass that hit a Michigan player and rolled toward the Wolverines bench. That’s when Howard stepped in and instinctively picked up the ball before it went out. Umm, Coach, you can’t do that. Realizing his mistake, Howard put his head in his hands and apologized to everyone near him. The officials got together and issued a technical against Howard. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon made the freebie and the teams resumed play. Ultimately, the play didn’t cost Michigan, which beat the host Hawkeyes 84-79.
THE CLASSIEST ACT IN BEIJING
The reporter part of B.O.B. has a new favorite athlete: U.S. ski star Mikaela Shiffrin. The two-time gold medalist was expected to add more hardware in Beijing. It hasn’t worked out for Shiffrin, with multiple failures in her events. To her credit, Shiffrin has answered questions with brutal honesty after every race. Some version of “my bad.” No excuses. No beefs about the courses or conditions. Just the truth.The way she has responded certainly gained Shiffrin oodles of fans, both in the media and beyond. At 26, Shiffrin has plenty of runs left in her. Here’s hoping she gives it another go in the 2026 Games in Italy.
WITH THE FIRST PICK IN THE USFL DRAFT ...
The Michigan Panthers select a quarterback. Not sure which one. Only that it will be a quarterback. The old/new league is going with an unusual format for its initial draft, which is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham, Ala. In each of the 35 rounds, the eight teams will be required to pick players at particular positions. After quarterbacks, it will be defensive ends, then offensive tackles, cornerbacks, etc. The teams will be picking from a pool of 450-500 players who have already signed deals. The USFL faces many challenges, but league officials are helping their survival chances by being creative. The key is to not try to compete with the NFL, which was a mistake made by the previous USFL.