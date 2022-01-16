MASCOT NO-NO
The folks who dress up for the pro and college games are supposed to fire up the crowd. The person wearing the Toronto Raptors costume went too far Tuesday. With no fans in the stands because of COVID-19, the Raptor waved his arms while Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker shot free throws. The officials didn’t appreciate the move, sending the Raptor to the corner. The Suns won 99-95 and the Raptor made up with Booker afterward.
‘I’m Keith Hernandez’
Before he starred in a classic “Seinfeld” episode, Keith Hernandez played a little baseball. The first basemen worked 10 successful seasons with the Cardinals before seven years with the Mets. Hernandez was stunned, in a good way, when the Mets announced they will retire his No. 17 this season. He becomes the fourth Mets player to have his number retired, joining Tom Seaver (41), Mike Piazza (31) and Jerry Koosman (36). Hernandez is already in the Mets Hall of Fame and also part of the Cardinals honor list. No word yet if the current Mets broadcaster plans any sitcom appearances.
MAKING A LIST
As you already know, the Chicago Bears have a head coaching opening, inspiring all sorts of suggestions for who’s next. Of course, you can make a wager on who it will be. The good folks at MaximBet came up with some usual suspects and a few surprises. Listed first is just-fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores at 2:1 odds. He is followed by former Eagles leader Doug Pederson at 4:1, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at 5:1 and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh at 6:1. Others on the list include former Illini defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (8:1), Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (12:1) and Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald (15-1).