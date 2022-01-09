DIDN’T YOU USED TO BE ....
The coach at Texas A&M? Or Nebraska? The answer is yes and yes when it comes to just-named leaders in the upcoming USFL. The Houston Gamblers hired their first coach and it is Kevin Sumlin, who was fired despite a decent stint with the Aggies. Sumlin could have been the coach at Illinois instead of Tim Beckman had he accepted a reported offer from then-AD Mike Thomas. Sumlin had great success at Houston before taking over in College Station. He later worked at Arizona. Former Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley is the new boss of the New Jersey Generals. Wonder if Herschel Walker and Doug Flutie are available?
MAYBE HE DIDN’T LIKE THE MOVIE
Going all Roger Ebert, New York Knicks big man Julius Randle gave the Madison Square Garden crowd the thumbs-down gesture during Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics. He should have been happy after his team rallied from 25 points down to win 108-105. Randle later explained he was unhappy with the fans who booed the team during the first half. It’s been a rough year for fans in New York, who were also thumbs-downed by Mets infielder Javier Baez after he hit a home run. Poor, sensitive millionaires. He too was displeased with treatment by the fans.
THE BEST 5-9 TEAM EVER
The clever folks at Deadspin caught a mistake by one of the AP Top 25 voters this week. The reporter accidentally put 5-9 Georgia at No. 4 in his poll. That gave the Bulldogs 22 AP points ... temporarily. The reporter meant to rank Gonzaga No. 4 but hit Tom Crean’s team instead. B.O.B. has voted in AP Top 25 for football in the past and readily admits I had a few boo-boos. The voting is done electronically and it is fairly easy to put the wrong team on your list. Most of my mistakes were omissions, overlooking worthy teams. Doubtful Georgia basketball goes back in this year unless it runs the table.