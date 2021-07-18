BIG BUCKS
COMING HIS WAY
You have to wonder why Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables hasn’t become a head coach yet. Perhaps the answer is he might have to take a pay cut. The Tigers rewarded their uber-successful assistant with a new $2.5 million deal that runs through 2026. That pretty much eliminates any school outside the Power 5 from being able to afford him. Venables is now the nation’s highest-paid assistant coach, though that title won’t likely last long. Hard to believe we are 25 years removed from the first $1 million head coach given the state of college football coaching salaries these days.
YOUTH IS SERVED IN THESE SPORTS
Well, at least that appears to be the attempt at this year’s Tokyo Olympics with the introduction of skateboarding, surfing and climbing. The good part is the sports figure to lure in a wider audience. The bad part is my fear for the competitors. Here’s where my parental voice takes over. For skateboarders, there is a potential crash. For surfers ... sharks. For climbers ... falling. I’ll be the one covering my eyes during the events and shouting “careful” as the competitors try crazy moves.
COUNTDOWN TO ‘TED’ UNDERWAY
Some people couldn’t wait until the start of streamed shows “The Mandalorian” or “The Crown”? Those two had one thing in common beyond great casts: They weren’t about sports. B.O.B. prefers to spend his “limited” TV time watching series involving balls, bats and fields. It’s how I roll. Fortunately, my favorite binge-watch program makes its debut Friday. “Ted Lasso” is back for its second season and the soccer-comedy (socedy?) has me so eager that we set up a countdown clock. Now, if I can only remember my password for AppleTV+. Wish me luck. And please give the show a try. Jason Sudeikis is great in his role as Lasso, a former college football coach now in charge of an English soccer team. I won’t give away any spoilers, but his coaching style is a breath of fresh air.