DID HE AT LEAST YELL ‘DUCK’?
Being a rookie umpire is not easy. The players don’t trust you. The managers don’t respect you. And the fans, well, you know. First-year umpire Erich Bacchus didn’t help the cause any earlier this week. During a White Sox-Blue Jays game in Chicago, star Jose Abreu was the on-deck hitter during a play in the first inning. As base runner Jake Lamb sped toward home, Abreu moved into position to coach Lamb on his slide. All well and good until Bacchus, in an effort to clear home plate, picked up the bat and chucked it ... into Abreu’s knee. Don’t you hate it when that happens? Fortunately, Abreu was able to continue playing. No thanks to the ump.
CATCH OF THE DAY
Sometimes, the best plays at a baseball game aren’t on the field. Like the one at San Diego on Wednesday. During a Padres-Cubs game, Chicago pinch-hitter Josh Marisnick hit a foul ball high into the stands behind home plate. It bounced off the upper deck, took a bounce in the lower level and wound up in the waiting hand of a woman wearing a Manny Machado jersey. What’s the big deal? Well, the happy fan used her right hand to catch the ball because her left hand was too busy holding her baby. “That’s a nice grab. Careful with the little one though,” one of the Padres announcers said.
THIS BUD’S FOR YOU
Or Coors. Or Miller Lite. Starting this fall, fans at Iowa athletic events will be able to buy a cold one inside the facilities. So, if you are going to see Illinois play at Kinnick Stadium this season, you are allowed to get a brewski. Wine will also be available. Of course, the Illini play in Iowa City on Nov. 20, so hot chocolate might be a better option. To its credit, Iowa is taking some of the money from beer and wine sales and giving it research-based initiatives supported by Iowa’s Alcohol Harm Reduction Committee.