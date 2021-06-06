AT LEAST HE’LL BE SAFE
Not to pick on the Detroit Lions, but they have hired themselves an interesting character as head coach. Dan Campbell, in his introductory press conference, talked about “biting knee caps off.” He also suggested the team get a pet ... a real lion. Earlier this week, Campbell showed up at another press conference wearing a helmet, albeit the racing kind. Campbell is the Grand Marshall for the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix. Hopefully, he knows not to bite the lugnuts off. That will hurt your teeth.
WHAT’S THE BUZZ?
Yes, there was a swarm of bees at Atlanta’s Truist Park earlier in the week, making life miserable for the fans in the stands. Until Brian The Beekeeper showed up. Using a cardboard box, he captured the queen, which drew the rest of the swarm away. Cheers all around. He managed to carry all the bees out and actually took them home. Bees delaying baseball games is nothing new. Google “bees” and “MLB” and you will find a hive full of entries. Not sure why. B.O.B., who is pro-bee, certainly doesn’t think it is anything intentional on the part of the bees.
USeFuL
It’s back. Or at least, threatening to be. Plans to rekindle the United States Football League were announced Thursday. The USFL is scheduled to begin play in 2022 with games airing on Fox. While most will scoff at its return almost 40 years after it was launched, B.O.B. will not be one of those scoffers. In fact, I loved the USFL. It gave us spring football with big-name players in cities that didn’t have the NFL like Birmingham, Ala., San Antonio and Memphis, Tenn. The league’s finances were a mess, but you can’t question the level of talent. Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Reggie White, Herschel Walker and Doug Flutie were among the league’s stars during its three seasons in the mid-1980s. I was sad when the USFL died an unnecessary death brought on by its attempt to be something it was not: competition for the NFL. Let’s hope the new relaunch learns from its past mistakes and sticks around longer.