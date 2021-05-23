TONY, WE NEED TO TALK
Baseball has all sorts of unwritten rules. Most of them are, well, stupid. Like the one where you shouldn’t try to keep scoring runs in a lopsided game for fear you might “show up” the opponent. That’s fine as long as you can provide a 100 percent guarantee said opponent won’t rally for a win. And you can’t. The unwritten rule got the best of new White Sox manager Tony La Russa the other night. He criticized Yermin Mercedes for homering on a 3-0 pitch with the White Sox holding a commanding lead. La Russa also said he apologized for the homer to the Twins. What? And how did Minnesota respond? By throwing a pitch behind Mercedes in the next game. Thanks, Skip. Maybe angering his players is part of La Russa’s plan. The team is winning at a high level, owning the best record in the American League going into the weekend. But it looks more and more like the White Sox are rolling mostly because of their talent and not because of decisions made by the boss.
PASSING UP A FORTUNE
Before I get into the heart of the matter, B.O.B. is a huge fan of the Motor City. I have gone there for vacations. And even went there for the first night of my honeymoon. So, the following is in no way an attempt to bash Detroit. But, apparently the Lions couldn’t pay Matt Campbell enough to give Detroit a try. According to published reports, the Iowa State coach was offered a $68 million, eight-year deal to take over the Lions. He declined. Perhaps it is not a slight. Perhaps he likes the team he has coming back to Ames this year. Iowa State will start the season ranked in the Top 10. Sure that could be the reason. Or maybe Campbell looked at the string of failures by Lions coaches over the years. In a funny twist, the Lions still hired Coach Campbell. Only it is Dan instead of Matt. Good luck with that.
HOPE THEY DON’T MOVE
Almost 64 years ago, the Dodgers announced plans to leave Brooklyn for Los Angeles. It was the start of West Coast baseball, which was a good thing. But it left Brooklyn without baseball to enjoy all spring and summer. Until now. Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Cyclones began play in the full-season High-A East. It is a step up from the short-season New York-Penn League they were part of from 2001-20. Brooklyn now has a full-season team for the first time since 1957 when the Dodgers left for California.