THE GOAT: KICKER MODEL
I’ve got one very small beef with Adam Vinatieri. He played for the Patriots. But way back in 1996, Vinatieri needed a job and New England had a kicker competition, which he won. The rest is history. During an amazing 24-year career with the Patriots and Colts, Vinatieri became the NFL’s career leader in scoring, field goals and playoff points. If he isn’t a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, then they should shut the place down. Earlier in the week on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Vinatieri made his retirement official. At 48 years old, he could probably still help some NFL team. But it is time to travel, play golf and bug Tom Brady as often as possible. If not for Super Toe, Brady might have missed out on a title or two.
NEXT TIME, LEAVE EARLIER
He hits. He pitches. Unfortunately, he can’t fly. B.O.B. is a big fan of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The dual-threat player got stuck in traffic Thursday night in Oakland, Calif., and was scratched from his scheduled start against the Athletics. Ohtani has a very specific routine he likes to follow when he is pitching. But the team bus he took to the game was delayed because of an accident on the Bay Bridge. Ultimately, he took public transportation to the game and arrived in time to be the DH, but not the starting pitcher. Not a great night at the plate, Ohtani went 0 for 3. And an even worse night for the Angels, who got two-hit and lost 5-0.
ADDING INSULT TO INJURY
Late in Wednesday’s playoff game at Philadelphia, future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook suffered an ankle injury and had to leave the court. As the Wizards superstar exited, a Sixers fan dumped a bucket of popcorn on Westbrook. The player had to be restrained from going after the unnamed fan, a Sixers season-ticket holder. Good news for sportsmanship: the fan has been banned from attending future games. The NBA had a rough week when it came to crowd control. Another fan spit on Hawks guard Trae Young during a game against the Knicks. Just a guess here: Some fans forgot how to behave during quarantine. Here’s a reminder: You leave the players alone other than a friendly “good luck” and an occasional high-five.