NAME THE GOAT, WELL,
THE G.O.A.T.
Best story of the week? That’s an easy selection: the tale of the Army cadets who took the wrong Navy goat. To quote the animal: “Meh.” According to reports, the cadets were attempting to prank their rival Navy by stealing beloved mascot Bill 37 from a Maryland farm. Problem was, the cadets (let’s assume they might have been a bit “under the weather”) grabbed retired Bill 34 instead. Oops. The good news is that Bill 34 is back at the farm safe and sound, and Bill 37 is ready for the Dec. 11 Navy-Army game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Of course, an investigation is being conducted and a couple wrists will be slapped. And someday, one of the off-the-mark cadets will probably be president.
SORRY, BUT THE DUDE
CAN STILL COACH
In my one encounter with Rick Pitino, at the 2001 NCAA tournament, he couldn’t have been more pleasant. Working as a television analyst that week, Pitino graciously gave me 10 minutes of his time, while apparently rejecting other interview requests. Not long afterward, Pitino was back in coaching, starting a stint at Louisville that ended with his firing. Never a dull moment with Pitino around. He returned to the bench at Iona in 2020 and on Thanksgiving, he pulled off a doozy. The Gaels knocked off No. 10 Alabama 72-68 at the ESPN Events Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. It was the first win against the a top-10 opponent for a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school in 120 tries. Wow. Iona might not be a team you want to see in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Or at any point in March.
THE PHONE IS GOING TO RING ... A LOT
Before the 2021 college football season, nobody knew whether Deion Sanders could succeed as a coach. Now we do. After last Saturday’s win against Alcorn State, Coach Prime has his Jackson State team at 10-1. The Tigers have at least one more game left, the SWAC championship against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 4. Proof positive that the former NFL star can coach. And a big reason oddsmakers now expect Sanders to land a higher-profile gig. Top options include TCU, which has an opening near Dallas, where Sanders starred with the Cowboys. His alma mater Florida State could be another option. So could Southern Cal and Virginia Tech. At 54, Sanders has plenty of time left on his coaching clock. A Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer, his name will get him in the door of any recruit he wants. The one question is if moving up the ranks is on his to-do list. He might be content with staying at Jackson State, where the pressure is low. Of course, Sanders seems like a guy who isn’t afraid of a challenge.