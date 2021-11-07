CELEBRATE, THEN
GET BACK TO WORK
B.O.B. readers must realize I was in a good mood Tuesday night. For just the second time since I was born, my favorite team won the World Series. What started with low expectations (I said “Just happy to be in the playoffs” a bunch of times) turned into a tense early November. Hope there are many, many more. Now, the geniuses in the Braves front office need to put together the 2022 roster. I’d start with Freddie Freeman, who could technically leave Atlanta. Hope not. He is the heart of the franchise and needs to retire with the Braves. Just like Chipper Jones. If the team makes wise decisions in the offseason, and Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to past form, it will have a chance to win a repeat title. Note how fans always turn greedy.
CLOSING DOWN
THE VIDEO VAULT
It launched in 1995 as Classic Sports Network, a place to see famous games from the past. At the end of 2021, ESPN Classic is going off the air for good. B.O.B. didn’t do enough to keep the network going. Every so often, I would find an old game that would catch my fancy. But unlike movies, which I can watch over and over and over again, there are very few games I want to watch multiple times. Individual plays are different. Carlton Fisk waving the ball fair never gets old. Neither does Doug Flutie to Gerard Phelan. But I don’t want to watch the rest of Red Sox-Reds or B.C.-Miami. And if I do, I simply press a button on my phone and ask for the replay, which pops up thanks to YouTube. Also, hard to get sentimental about a tiny part of the overgrown ESPN universe.
HE MUST REALLY WANT
TO BE A HEAD COACH
One of the earliest hirings of the 2021 college football cycle might also be one of the strangest. A few months after being fired at big-city Southern Cal, Clay Helton is going to work at small-city Georgia Southern. That’s moving from Los Angeles, with a metro population of 18.7 million, to Statesboro, with a metro population of 80,839. Certainly, the commute will be easier. And his $800,000 annual salary will spend a lot better. Helton went 46-24 in seven seasons with the Trojans. If he does that with the Eagles, they name a street after him. At least. Good luck to him.