YEAH, THAT’S A PROBLEM
Would you get a shot for $3 million? All but a few of us would say “You betcha.” Nick Rolovich is not one of those peopple. The former Washington State football coach was fired after refusing to follow a state mandate and get a COVID-19 vaccination. That means the end of a job worth $3 million annually. Now, he plans to sue the school for illegal termination. Rolovich reportedly pointed to religious reasons for not wanting to get the vaccine. Rolovich is a young guy (42) and I assume wants to coach again. But the reasons for his departure at Washington State will make it difficult to find another high-paying job. Even at schools without a vaccine mandate. Stay tuned.
MY MONEY IS ON FRANKLIN
Doubtless you realize you can bet on anything. Including who will be the next football coach at LSU. Ed Orgeron, two years removed from coaching one of the best teams in college football history, is out after this season. Doomed by his own success. After the season, somebody else will take on the unreasonable expectations (and monster salary) in Baton Rouge. Oddsmakers list Penn State coach James Franklin as the favorite. Even though he is also expected to be pursued by Southern Cal. LSU seems like a good fit for Franklin, who already coached at Vanderbilt. Others mentioned by oddsmakers include Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher and Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin.
TV AT ITS BEST
Don’t know about the rest of you, but B.O.B. thinks TBS came up with a winning combination for its postseason baseball coverage. The network, which shows a lot of “Friends” reruns, features a crew that includes Bob Costas, Jimmy Rollins, Curtis Granderson and Pedro Martinez working pre- and post-game shows. Costas, not always a B.O.B. favorite, keeps everything moving. Martinez is the star, willing to say anything and not worried at all about poking fun at himself. Hard to believe he ever got in a tussle with Don Zimmer.