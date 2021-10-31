TIME TO GIVE THE
BEARCATS SOME LOVE
Like the rest of you, I am sick of the same teams reaching the College Football Playoff every year. If you are a fan of Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson (until this season), you love the current status. Fans of every other team? Not so much. So, with Cincinnati ranked No. 2, this seems to be a year when somebody new will get in. Unless they don’t. Vegas oddsmakers aren’t buying the Bearcats. According to odds from SportsBetting.ag, Cincinnati is currently on the outside looking in. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma are listed ahead of Luke Fickell’s successful Bearcats.
BREAKAWAY DUNK LATE?
LET THE GUY HAVE FUN
The Los Angeles Lakers had a rough Wednesday night. They blew a 26-point lead against the winless Oklahoma City Thunder and lost 123-115. Russell Westbrook made it worse. In the final seconds with the outcome decided, Thunder forward Darius Bazley jumped in front of a pass, streaked to the basket and dunked. Westbrook took exception, jawing at Bazley, which drew a technical. His second of the game and a quicker exit to the locker room than his new teammates. Normally, you would have wanted Bazley to run out the clock. But he is a young guy (21) and saw a chance to get an easy bucket. A better plan for Westbrook would have been to talk to Bazley after the game, pointing out why it was an uncool move.
SETTLE IT WITH A SKATEOFF?
OR A HOME RUN DERBY?
B.O.B. is all for roller derby. It helps that I know a local player. What’s not to like? You’ve got skating. And contact. And players being flung around the rink. So, generally, I am going to side with roller derby teams in any disputes. But the one in Ohio is a tough call. The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team are suing the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, the MLB club which has a name change in store for 2022. The roller derby team is claiming trademark infringement. This should be an easy fix. The baseball team should invite the roller derby team to have a match of 10 on the field. And also make sure to sell roller derby gear at the stadium merchandise stands. Problem solved.