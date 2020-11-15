THE ANSWER IS ... NOT A CLUE
Of course, there were many tributes this week to the late, great “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lost his battle with cancer. For a sports fan, one of the most frustrating “Jeopardy!” episodes ever came in 2018. The subject was Football and the three contestants didn’t even attempt what were easy questions/answers. At one point, the host joked, “I can tell you are big football fans.” The $1,000 clue was about the Vikings’ “Purple People Eaters,” to which Trebek said “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.” They didn’t try. R.I.P. Mr. Trebek.
WHY I LOVE MAC-TION
B.O.B. is a weirdo and DVRs every weeknight MAC game. Thank goodness. If I hadn’t continued with my strange habit, I would have missed a comeback for the ages Wednesday night. Host Western Michigan looked dead in the water against Toledo when the Rockets scored a late touchdown to go up by 10. In fact, ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill said some version of “It’s over.” Not in the MAC. The Broncos scored with 45 second left to cut the gap to four and missed the two-point conversion. Of course, they recovered the onside kick, then moved to the Toledo 9 in the final seconds. Quarterback Kaleb Eleby faked a spike (vintage Dan Marino) and instead threw the winning TD pass to a wide-open Jaylen Hall to improve to 2-0. MAC-tastic.
SURE ABOUT THAT, SOX?
The day before he became the newest manager of the Chicago White Sox, Tony La Russa was arrested in Arizona for driving under the influence. The former Cardinals skipper was also arrested on a similar charge while in St. Louis. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, there’s got to be a safer choice out there. B.O.B. doesn’t drink, so I can’t speak from experience. But I have to believe the two times were not the only times La Russa drove while impaired. Fortunately, he hasn’t hurt anyone. So far. His reported comments to the arresting officer, including showing his World Series ring, don’t help his cause.