I CAN’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW
Apologies to the late, great Jack Buck for borrowing his line, but it seems like the perfect way to describe last Wednesday’s Braves-Marlins game. My team (if you are not a regular B.O.B. reader that would be Atlanta) put up 29 runs. That’s the most ever in the modern era of the National League. The smile stayed on my face for the rest of the week. The best part, besides the blowout win, was the contribution of Adam Duvall, who has resurrected his once-promising career in the ATL. He tied a team record with nine RBI, which prompted a promise from me: If we get another dog (Mrs. B.O.B. needs to be convinced) he/she will be named Adam Duvall.
GAMEDAY, SCHMAMEDAY
No need to remind Illinois fans that Memorial Stadium is one of the few Power Five buildings to never be honored with an appearance by ESPN’s “GameDay.” Unless the Big Ten reverses course in a hurry, the snub will extend to at least 2021. This year’s “GameDay” selections will be filled with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. Yeah, they need more attention. This week, it was Wake Forest (against Clemson), which like Illinois hadn’t hosted before.
THANKS, RORY
B.O.B. is a terrible golfer. I’m talking “Spaulding” from “Caddyshack”-level bad. So, it was nice to see I’m not the only one hitting the ball into the nearby pond. Superstar Rory McIlroy made me feel a lot better during the Tour Championship. On No. 18, McIlroy chunked a shot 20 yards from the rough into a nearby lake. To be fair, it had been a busy week for McIlroy. Earlier, wife Erica had the couple’s first child, a baby girl they named Poppy. McIlroy finished tied for eighth, which earned him $960,000. That will buy a few nappies.