TAILS NEVER FAILS
That’s been B.O.B.’s forever motto when it comes to football’s coin toss. Of course, in reality, tails fails quite often. Oh, well. Back to the point, in the old days (2019), the pregame ritual included a bunch of people: four captains per team, officials, honorary captains, media, etc. Not now. This year, there will one captain per team, the referee and the umpire. Four people. That’s it. Can’t wait until we can have a crowded midfield again.
DABO, DABO, DABO
Coach Swinney has helped turn Clemson into a national power. The Tigers are No. 1 on B.O.B.’s AP ballot and a great bet to win the national title. So, with all that talent, why doesn’t the coach want his team to play the best? Like Ohio State. On Thursday, Swinney said he is rooting for the Big Ten and Pac-12 to play this season. But he doesn’t want the College Football Playoff delayed to allow those leagues to play catchup. The question: Why? Doesn’t Clemson want to play the best competition? If you take a poll of the players, they will say “YES.” C’mon Dabo.
GOOD SPORT AWARD
Goes to Phillies star Bryce Harper, who helped out on ESPN’s broadcast during Philadelphia’s Sunday night game against Atlanta. Harper wore a microphone the entire game, offering insightful comments while playing in the field and after at-bats. My favorite part was when he talked about Braves star Freddie Freeman being the most underrated player in baseball. Great call, Bryce.
Perhaps the NBA should put its players in helmets and shoulder pads. Guessing Mavericks star Luka Doncic would appreciate the extra gear. Here, he gets fouled by Marcus Morris of the Clippers last Sunday. The hard foul cost Morris $35,000 after the NBA fined him for the mishap, but it didn’t ultimately end up costing Morris’ team. The Clippers won the first-round series 4-2 against the upstart Mavericks and are playing Denver during the Western Conference semifinals in Orlando, Fla.