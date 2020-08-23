SO, I CAN’T WAGER ON JUSTIN FIELDS?
With the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West sitting out fall ball, the Heisman Trophy race just got a lot less crowded. That hasn’t kept the nice folks at SportsBetting.ag from listing still-playing contenders. Surprise, surprise, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is at the top with 2:1 odds. Lawrence is followed by Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler at 9:1 and Miami quarterback D’eriq King, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger at 14:1. B.O.B. is a longtime Heisman voter and likes Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy as the best of the long shots.
HEY, IT’S NOT THE MARLINS’ FAULT
Thursday’s Mets-Marlins game was postponed. This time, Miami wasn’t the culprit. Which means the trouble was caused by the team from Queens. Maybe the oversized masks worn by Mr. and Mrs. Met didn’t get shared with the team. The Mets had two positive COVID-19 tests, reportedly one from a player and one from a coach. B.O.B. hopes they get well soon and are able to safely return to the field. The Marlins are off the hook ... for now.
SWING AWAY JR., B.O.B.’s GOT YOUR BACK
On Monday night in Arlington, Texas, Fernando Tatis Jr. did what he is supposed to do: hit the ball a long way. Apparently, some of the Rangers were mad at San Diego’s young star. Why? Because he took his cut on a 3-0 count and his team was leading by seven runs. Oddly, Padres manager Jayce Tingler (who?) got upset with Tatis for ignoring a take sign. “Sorry Coach about hitting that home run.” B.O.B. has a rule for all baseball players: try to score every run you can. In a shortened season, you get no credit for being a good sport when an opponent rallies from seven runs down for a win. Just ask the Phillies.
No doubt, this play was ruff for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. Trying to catch a foul ball hit by Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman, Soto came up empty in Tuesday’s game at Atlanta. Cutout pictures of pets looked on. Not sure if they cheered, though you have to think they root for the home team. Two questions: What’s with the cats? And why does the one dog need glasses in the upper right corner?