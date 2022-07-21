Listen to this article

A look back at each of our organization's high school All-Area teams and associated content for the 2020-21 school year.

FOOTBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Unity's Blake Kimball

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Scott Hamilton

All-state Player of the Year: East St. Louis' Luther Burden

Meet the All-Area first team offense

Meet the All-Area first team defense

Meet the complete All-Area team

Meet the complete all-state team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

VOLLEYBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Caroline Kerr

All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Anna McClure

All-state Player of the Year: Plainfield North's Ella Wrobel

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Meet the complete all-state team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

BOYS' SOCCER

All-Area Player of the Year: Urbana's Noah Barkley

All-Area Coach of the Year: Urbana's James Barkley

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

BOYS' GOLF

All-Area Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Wade Schacht

All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Andrew Turner

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' GOLF

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Ainsley Winters

All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Troy Gagne

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY

All-Area Runner of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James

All-Area Coach of the Year: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lyle Dorjahn

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY

All-Area Runner of the Year: Uni High's Kate Ahmari

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Kara Leaman

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' TENNIS

All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Maddy Swisher

All-Area Coach of the Year: Danville's Kathy Houpt

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Sally Ma

All-Area Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Katie VanHootegem

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

BOYS' BASKETBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn

All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Kevin Roy

All-state Player of the Year: Glenbard West's Braden Huff

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Meet the complete all-state team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner

All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Garret Risley

All-state Player of the Year: Quincy Notre Dame's Abbey Schreacke

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Meet the complete all-state team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

WRESTLING

All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Unity's Tavius Hosley

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Logan Patton

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

All-conference teams

BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Athlete of the Year: Champaign Central's Nolan Miller

Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Dave Young

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

BASEBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Blake Wolters

All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Josh Haley

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

SOFTBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Karley Yergler

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Aimee Davis

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

GIRLS' SOCCER

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner

All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Jeremy Davis

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference teams

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Kemoni McCullough

All-Area Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Phil Surprenant

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams

All-Area Coach of the Year: Tuscola's Drew Sterkel

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

BOYS' TENNIS

All-Area Players of the Year: Centennial's James Braun and Max Braun

All-Area Coach of the Year: Centennial's Teri Scaggs

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

YEAR IN REVIEW

Program of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour

Male Athlete of the Year: Unity's Blake Kimball

Male Athlete of the Year, in photos

Female Athlete of the Year, in photos

Female Athlete of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner

Teams of the Year, future blue-chippers and state champions

Top student-athletes, in memoriam, all-interview team and deserved more publicity

Top comebacks, milestones and super sophomores

Fantastic freshmen, Coaches of the Year and Assistant Coaches of the Year

Alumni to watch and teams on the rise

Top boys' programs, top girls' programs and top combined programs

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

