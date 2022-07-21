A look back at each of our organization's high school All-Area teams and associated content for the 2020-21 school year.
FOOTBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Unity's Blake Kimball
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Scott Hamilton
All-state Player of the Year: East St. Louis' Luther Burden
Meet the All-Area first team offense
Meet the All-Area first team defense
Meet the complete All-Area team
Meet the complete all-state team
All-conference/all-county teams
VOLLEYBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Caroline Kerr
All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Anna McClure
All-state Player of the Year: Plainfield North's Ella Wrobel
Meet the complete All-Area team
Meet the complete all-state team
All-conference/all-county teams
BOYS' SOCCER
All-Area Player of the Year: Urbana's Noah Barkley
All-Area Coach of the Year: Urbana's James Barkley
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
BOYS' GOLF
All-Area Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Wade Schacht
All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Andrew Turner
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' GOLF
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Ainsley Winters
All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Troy Gagne
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY
All-Area Runner of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James
All-Area Coach of the Year: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lyle Dorjahn
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY
All-Area Runner of the Year: Uni High's Kate Ahmari
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Kara Leaman
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' TENNIS
All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Maddy Swisher
All-Area Coach of the Year: Danville's Kathy Houpt
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Sally Ma
All-Area Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Katie VanHootegem
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' BASKETBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn
All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Kevin Roy
All-state Player of the Year: Glenbard West's Braden Huff
Meet the complete All-Area team
Meet the complete all-state team
All-conference/all-county teams
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner
All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Garret Risley
All-state Player of the Year: Quincy Notre Dame's Abbey Schreacke
Meet the complete All-Area team
Meet the complete all-state team
All-conference/all-county teams
WRESTLING
All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Unity's Tavius Hosley
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Logan Patton
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Athlete of the Year: Champaign Central's Nolan Miller
Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Dave Young
Meet the complete All-Area team
BASEBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Blake Wolters
All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Josh Haley
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
SOFTBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Karley Yergler
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Aimee Davis
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
GIRLS' SOCCER
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner
All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Jeremy Davis
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Kemoni McCullough
All-Area Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Phil Surprenant
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams
All-Area Coach of the Year: Tuscola's Drew Sterkel
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' TENNIS
All-Area Players of the Year: Centennial's James Braun and Max Braun
All-Area Coach of the Year: Centennial's Teri Scaggs
Meet the complete All-Area team
YEAR IN REVIEW
Program of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour
Male Athlete of the Year: Unity's Blake Kimball
Male Athlete of the Year, in photos
Female Athlete of the Year, in photos
Female Athlete of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner
Teams of the Year, future blue-chippers and state champions
Top student-athletes, in memoriam, all-interview team and deserved more publicity
Top comebacks, milestones and super sophomores
Fantastic freshmen, Coaches of the Year and Assistant Coaches of the Year
Alumni to watch and teams on the rise
Top boys' programs, top girls' programs and top combined programs