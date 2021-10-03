1. Johnny Juzang, UCLA
Juzang’s decision to forgo the 2021 NBA draft meant the Bruins would return essentially every key player from last year’s run to the Final Four. Juzang was the most important of that group, though, and if he can consistently play like he did in last year’s NCAA tournament, when he averaged 22.8 points and shot 51 percent overall and 38 percent from three-point range, UCLA will again challenge for a national championship.
2. Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Speaking of breakout sophomore seasons, Timme’s was as impressive for the Bulldogs. While his playing time jumped by less than eight minutes per game, the 6-10, 235-pound forward nearly doubled his scoring from 9.8 to 19 points per game. It wasn’t his only improvement either, with his rebounding and assist averages and offensive efficiency numbers also climbing.
3. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
A case can be made that Cockburn is the most physically dominant player in all of college basketball — and it’s not a hard case to make. The 7-foot, 285-pound center had a breakout sophomore season by averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 65.4 percent from the floor. And dunking on everybody. The expectations haven’t changed this year. Cockburn will be the central focus for another top-25 Illinois team.
4. Paolo Banchero, Duke
Banchero has the size, athleticism and talent to affect this team like Zion Williamson did in 2018-2019. He’s NOT Zion 2.0, because Zion Williamson is a unique athlete. But already projected by some as the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA draft, Banchero can score from anywhere on the court and, at 6-11 and 250 pounds, is a matchup nightmare who also has playmaking abilities. Having him score 20 points a game would be a good foundation for Duke to build upon.
— Stephen Wiseman, Durham Herald Sun
5. E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
What wasn’t there to like about Liddell’s on-court progression for the Buckeyes? The two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year doubled his scoring, nearly doubled his rebounding, tripled his assists and became a significantly better three-point shooter. The Belleville native expanding on that versatility will help keep Ohio State in the top tier of the Big Ten.
6. Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Holmgren is the unicorn of all unicorns. The phrase was created for players like him. How else can you describe a 7-foot, 195-pound freshman that can run the fast break, hit from three-point range and defend the rim? Holmgren’s senior year stats were ridiculous. He averaged 21 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 4.5 assists and shot 80 percent. From the field.
7. Marcus Carr, Texas
Carr was more productive, but less efficient last season at Minnesota, as he scored a career-high 19.4 points per game but shot a career-worst 31.7 percent from three-point range. The 6-2, 195-pound guard will have significantly more help this year at a rebuilt Texas than he did last season with the struggling Gophers.
8. Trevion Williams, Purdue
Williams’ role has grown every season he’s spent in West Lafayette, Ind., from working into the Boilermakers’ rotation as a freshman in the 2018-19 season to becoming their best player last season. The expected improvement of 7-4 teammate Zach Edey means Williams will have to share the Purdue frontcourt, but odds are he’ll remain the same double-double threat that averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds last season.
9. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Dickinson announced his presence in 2020-21 by averaging 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year was also an All-Big Ten selection and earned some All-American honors, too. Also clearly not shy about expressing his opinions about Michigan’s rivals (particularly the ones in Champaign), Dickinson set a high bar to clear in year two.
10. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Abmas didn’t test particularly well at the NBA combine this summer. Let’s just say the veteran guard didn’t quite match his listed height of 6-1 on the Oral Roberts roster. It’s clearly not an issue for him in college basketball. Abmas was the nation’s top scorer last year at 24.6 points per game on top of a 48/43/89 shooting slash. Expect more of the same this season.
11. Remy Martin, Kansas
There’s so much talent and depth on this roster that it’s kind of hard to pick just one top player, but, if forced to, I think you have to go with Martin, an Arizona State transfer. After averaging 19.1 points during each of the last two seasons with the Sun Devils, Martin comes to Kansas as the new starting point guard and a player who can add both scoring punch and fire and passion to the lineup. He won’t be asked to score as much at Kansas as he was at Arizona State.
And there’s been talk of him looking to showcase his ability to run a team by focusing on setting up his teammates more — perhaps to the tune of seven or eight assists per game. If he can do that, his ability to run the show and utilize his quickness to attack the rim should make this latest Bill Self team the favorite in a stacked Big 12 Conference.
— Matt Tait, Lawrence Journal-World
12. Kendric Davis, SMU
Davis didn’t go far when he transferred from TCU to SMU ahead of the 2019-20 season. Literally. The rival programs’ home arenas are just 42 miles apart. Davis has made good on that Moody magic, though, and averaged career-highs in scoring (19 points), assists (7.6) and rebounding (4.2) last season.
13. Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Gillespie, who was first-team All-Big East and made a few All-America teams, suffered a torn MCL in a March 3 game against Creighton, ending his senior season, and he decided about a month later that he would return for a fifth year allowed by the NCAA.
He’s the engine that makes the Wildcats run, and his talent, experience and guts are vital as the team makes another run at a conference title and perhaps a long NCAA run — if his knee is healthy, and he said Tuesday that it’s 100 percent.
— Joe Juliano, Philadelphia Inquirer
14. Julian Champagnie, St. John’s
Champagnie’s twin brother, Justin, got more pub in the 2020-21 season, as he cranked out double-double after double-double at Pittsburgh. But the 6-8 St. John’s wing was productive in his own right. Champagnie averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Red Storm, knocked down 38 percent of his three-pointers and is a leading preseason player of the year candidate in the Big East.
15. Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Former Illinois star turned radio analyst Deon Thomas calls Curbelo “El Mago.” With good reason. What the Illini point guard can do with the ball in his hands might just be magic. What Curbelo did last season when Ayo Dosunmu was out for three games — averages of 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists — might have been a sneak preview of what’s to come from the 6-1, 175-pound guard for a full season this year.
16. Jaden Ivey, Purdue
The way Ivey finished his freshman season for the Boilermakers last year has yielded nothing but upward trajectory projections for the 6-4, 200-pound guard. Ivey averaged 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists as Purdue won its last five regular season Big Ten games and then turned into a dangerous three-point shooter in a pair of disappointing Big Ten and NCAA tournament losses.
17. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Indiana didn’t exactly set Jackson-Davis up for success last season given the dearth of shooters on the roster. The Hoosiers shot 32.4 percent from three-point range as a team, meaning all eyes were on Jackson-Davis in the middle, and he still averaged 19.1 points and nine rebounds. The shooting issue seems to have been addressed, which could free up Jackson-Davis for an even better junior year in Bloomington.
18. Alex Barcello, BYU
All Barcello apparently needed was a chance. The former Arizona guard barely played in his two seasons in Tucson, Ariz. Now, he’s a two-year starter for BYU and the Cougars’ best player. The 6-2, 192-pound guard put up 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 2020-21, but it’s his 52/48/86 shooting slash that’s even more eye-popping.
19. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse
The Boeheims have officially taken over at Syracuse. Boeheim is back for his senior season with the Orange, older brother Jimmy transferred in from Cornell and dad, Jim, is in his 46th season as coach. The youngest of those Boeheims could be in line for a special season after averaging 17.8 points in 2020-21 and making 14 three-pointers in three NCAA tournament games.
20. Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Like father, like son? Not so much for Pippen, whose dad won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. For one, the younger Pippen is a 6-1 point guard and doesn’t have his dad’s defensive abilities. The Vanderbilt junior is tough to stop on the other end, though, and averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 assists last season for the Commodores.
21. Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
22. Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
It’s an interesting dynamic narrowing in on Alabama’s best player with so many veterans graduating or moving on to the NBA from last year. Either Shackelford, who entered the transfer portal before returning to Alabama or fellow guard Quinerly would be the most valuable for their presence in the locker room and their ability on the floor. Quinerly was huge in March with his ability to get to the rim and score, living up to the McDonald’s All-American hype from high school. And Shackelford has a smooth three-point stroke who can also get to the rim whenever he wants to.
— Michael Casagrande, AL.com
23. Tyson Etienne, Wichita State
There’s no question Wichita State’s most important player this season will be Etienne, a sophomore guard who returned to school after flirting with the NBA draft. Etienne is a 6-2, 203-pound sharpshooter who averaged 16.3 points and made three three-pointers per game at a 39 percent clip and was named the American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year.
He excelled last season in a scoring role for WSU primarily playing off the ball, but Etienne’s pro career rests in his ability to play on the ball, and WSU will likely put the ball in his hands this season in a move to point guard. Will that take away the bread and butter for Etienne — coming off pin-down screens, catching and firing from the perimeter — or will he flourish in new ways this season? The answer to that will play a huge role in determining how successful the Shockers will be this season.
— Taylor Eldridge, Wichita Eagle
24. Emoni Bates, Memphis
I believe the best player for the Tigers will eventually be Bates. A projected top-three pick in the 2023 draft, Bates was the prized recruit for Penny Hardaway this summer. He’s a dynamic scorer and will also get a shot at running point guard, maybe the only question about the Memphis roster.
— Steven Johnson, Daily Memphian
25. Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech
Shannon got an NBA draft combine invite this summer after he averaged 12.9 points and four rebounds while shooting 45 percent overall and 36 percent from three-point range for the Red Raiders in 2020-21. His size (6-6, 215) and length as a guard made him an intriguing prospect. He’ll utilize those intangibles for a third season at Texas Tech instead, instantly bolstering the Red Raiders’ chances.
26. Grant Sherfield, Nevada
Sherfield immediately became Nevada’s best player when he transferred from Wichita State during the Shockers’ mass exodus ahead of the 2020-21 season. The 6-2, 189-pound point guard averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds, and gave Wolf Pack coach Steve Alford a second backcourt option alongside Desmond Cambridge Jr., who is also back this season for Nevada.
27. DeVante’ Jones, Michigan
Hitting the transfer portal to fill in some roster gaps — particularly at guard — has worked for Michigan. The Wolverines landed two key transfer last year in Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown. The 6-1, 200-pound Jones could wind up an even better addition. The Coastal Carolina transfer averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season and should start right away for Michigan.
28. Adam Flagler, Baylor
Flagler had the luxury of easing his way into his first season at Baylor after sitting out in 2019-20 following a transfer from Presbyterian, because he played behind the guard trio of Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague. Not that the 6-3, 180-pound Flagler didn’t play a key role for the eventual national champions, as a 43 percent three-point shooter off the bench. His role grows this year, though.
29. Armando Bacot, North Carolina
The most telling statistic from Bacot’s sophomore season with the Tar Heels was how much he improved around the basket. The 6-10, 240-pound forward played fewer minutes per game in 2020-21 than he did as a freshman, but he scored more, because his shooting percentage climbed from 47 percent to 63 percent. Notable.
30. Kellan Grady, Kentucky
The Wildcats went with the quick fix when it came to finding more shooters for the 2021-22 season. Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick is a career 47 percent three-point shooter, and the 6-5, 205-pound Grady just had the best shooting season of his career. The Davidson transfer hit 38.2 percent of his threes last year. That he’s also averaged 17.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for his career doesn’t hurt either.
31. Jalen Duren, Memphis
Duren was dominant enough as a senior in helping Montverde Academy (Fla.) win the GEICO Nationals championship and Team Final (Pa.) claim the Peach Jam title that he passed now-teammate Emoni Bates for the top spot in the Class of 2022 before reclassifying. The 6-11, 250-pound center will be the guy in the middle for the Tigers immediately.
32. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tshiebwe was the first transfer move for Kentucky coach John Calipari, as the Wildcats leaned in for this year on a more veteran group sprinkled with five-star recruits instead of the other way around. Tshiebwe had a disappointing 10 games at West Virginia in 2020-21 before he transferred, but the 6-9, 255-pound forward did average 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds as a true freshman the year prior.
33. Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Baldwin had plenty of high-major offers, and Duke was seen as an early favorite to land the 6-9, 220-pound guard. The five-star recruit took a different path, though, to play for his dad at Milwaukee. The freshman adds to an interesting roster for the Panthers along with Vin Baker Jr. and Moses Bol, who is a cousin to former NBA center Manute Bol.
34. Caleb Houstan, Michigan
Expectations are fairly high for Houstan in Ann Arbor, Mich., as the five-star recruit headlines the No. 2 class in the country. The 6-8, 205-pound freshman wing is already projected as a top-10 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Houstan helped Montverde Academy (Fla.) win a second straight GEICO Nationals title and shot 53 percent overall and 40 percent from three for the season.
35. Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
The Gonzaga backcourt isn’t Nembhard’s to dominate — five-star freshman guard Hunter Sallis will probably have a say — but count on the Bulldogs leaning on their 6-5, 193-pound veteran guard. The ball will be in Nembhard’s hands, which it was frequently last season even playing next to Jalen Suggs when he put up 9.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
36. AJ Griffin, Duke
Griffin joins the Blue Devils having not played competitive basketball since leading Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) to a CHSAA Archdiocesan title in February 2020. The pandemic wiped out the rest of his junior season, and then he spent his senior year in Tampa, Fla., rehabbing an ankle injury and living with his dad, Adrian, who relocated to Tampa with the Toronto Raptors for the 2020-21 NBA season. Still, the younger brother of former Illini Alan Griffin is a five-star talent, the 6-6, 222-pound forward is now fully healthy.
37. Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Santiago Vescovi has started 42 games the past two seasons for Tennessee at point guard. The 6-0, 172-pound Chandler could take his job. The five-star freshman was a two-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball winner before he transferred to Sunrise Christian (Kan.) for his senior year, where he helped the Buffaloes to a runner-up finish in the GEICO Nationals. He could be too good to keep off the court.
38. Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
The combination of Jaquez and Johnny Juzang on the wing was trouble for other teams. The 6-7, 225-pound Jaquez was the slightly more efficient of the duo as a 39 percent three-point shooter for the season, but he had his big moments, too. Particularly his 27-point game against Michigan State in the First Four that sparked the Bruins’ run to the Final Four.
39. Tre Mitchell, Texas
Mitchell essentially had his pick of destinations this offseason as one of the top available players in the transfer portal. For good reason. Not only did he put together two dominant seasons at Massachusetts averaging 18 points and 7.2 rebounds, but the 6-9 forward epitomizes the “modern big” having shot 37 percent from three-point range in 2020-21.
40. TyTy Washington, Kentucky
Kentucky addressed its point guard situation by adding Washington and Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler. Washington’s ability to play off the ball as a shooter/slasher/scorer means the point guard duo could play together. The ball was in the five-star freshman’s hands a lot in high school, but a 48/41/88 shooting slash line indicates the 6-3, 197-pound guard doesn’t always have to be the lead playmaker.
41. Dawson Garcia, North Carolina
There’s a reason Garcia drew so much interest once he hit the transfer portal following his freshman year at Marquette. The 6-11, 235-pound forward put up 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and fits the notion of the “modern big” by shooting 36 percent from three-point range. The Tar Heels were a fit probably only because of Roy Williams’ retirement. New coach Hubert Davis appears more likely to move away from “traditional” post play.
42. Jermaine Samuels, Villanova
It won’t be surprising to see Villanova go with a smaller lineup given the only big loss from last year’s rotation was 6-9 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Samuels might not have Earl’s size, but the 6-7, 230-pound super-senior forward has improved as a rebounder throughout his career and can be an effective shooter and scorer in a lower usage role.
43. Caleb Mills, Florida State
Mills was actually the preseason player of the year in the AAC last season before he left Houston after just four games. The Cougars went on to the Final Four, and Mills landed at Florida State. The 6-4, 175-pound guard should provide a nice partner for Anthony Polite in the Seminoles’ backcourt. He averaged 13.2 points and shot 36 percent from three-point range as a freshman at Houston, after all.
44. Matthew Mayer, Baylor
Mayer backed up Mark Vital in 2020-21, providing some size off the bench for what was, for all intents and purposes, a four-guard lineup. Mayer played well in the role, averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds and shooting 39 percent from three-point range. Look for Baylor to utilize Mayer’s 6-9, 225-pound frame and stretch-the-floor skill set even more in 2021-22.
45. Timmy Allen, Texas
It’s hard to gauge who might be Texas’ best player, mostly because the Longhorns have seven new transfers and many of them come with all-conference designations from their previous stops. Perhaps the most consistent transfer is Allen, the 6-6, 205-pound forward from Utah. He averaged 12.2 points as a freshman and worked his way up to first-team All-Pac-12 status last season by averaging 17.2 points as a junior. That’s with shooting 47.9 percent the last three years combined.
— Brian Davis,
Austin American-Statesman
46. Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech
Lofton’s breakout onto the national stage didn’t happen in his freshman season even though he did average 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 56.7 percent. Not too many eyes on the 6-7, 275-pound native of Ruston, La. They were on Lofton in Latvia, though, as he helped Team USA win the FIBA U19 World Cup. Particularly when he put up 16 points and seven rebounds in the gold medal game.
47. James Akinjo, Baylor
Losing Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague following the national championship created a void in the Baylor backcourt. One that Akinjo will certainly help fill. The former Georgetown and Arizona guard got a waiver to play immediately in 2021-22, and the Bears should be able to find a place for a 6-1, 190-pound guard who averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 41 percent from three.
48. Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
The point guard position was unsettled last season going into February. Kentucky finally — and reluctantly — moved shooting guard Davion Mintz to point guard. That was seen as possibly robbing Peter (Kentucky also shot poorly from three-point range) to pay Paul (find a consistent point guard). But UK had more turnovers (349) than assists (314) last season. That was a factor in losing so many games that came down to the final four minutes. The 5-9, 180-ponud Wheeler led the SEC in assists last season at Georgia and is a point guard/floor leader in the classic sense.
— Jerry Tipton, Lexington Herald-Leader
49. Marcus Sasser, Houston
Sasser did his fair share of scoring to help Houston reach the Final Four in 2021. Now, he needs to do more of it — and more efficiently, too. The 6-1, 195-pound guard shot eight three-pointers per game last season. That Sasser made just 33 percent of those three-pointers is the part Houston coach Kelvin Sampson probably wants to solve.
50. Justin Moore, Villanova
Villanova would probably be just fine with Moore shooting the ball like he did as a freshman in 2019-20 than he did last season. The 6-4, 210-pound guard’s three-point shooting dropped precipitously — from 40 percent to 31 percent on essentially the same number of attempts per game. The Wildcats will need him to regain his shooting form on top of being a secondary playmaker next to Collin Gillespie.
51. Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Campbell is probably one of the more recognizable players in college basketball if only for his hair. But that’s not all the 5-11, 180-pound point guard brings to the court. Campbell averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 2020-21 as the Bruins’ table setter, and he’s back to reprise that role this season with UCLA a legitimate national title contender.
52. Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure
Lofton has been a starter since the day he arrived on the St. Bonaventure campus. He’s been a consistent performer, too, averaging 14.3 points, five assists and 2.8 rebounds in his three seasons with the Bonnies. The only blemish last year was a dip in three-point shooting efficiency, but the 6-3, 185-pound senior guard has St. Bonaventure poised for perhaps its best season in 40 years.
53. Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech
The argument can be made that Obanor was the best stretch 4 in college basketball last season. The 6-8, 235-pound forward averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds for Oral Roberts and posted an incredible 50/46/87 shooting slash. What was a two-man show for the Golden Eagles, though, won’t be his experience at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are deeper. How he adjusts to a new role will be telling.
54. Caleb Love, North CarolinaDid Love have a terrific freshman season? No, not really. The 6-4, 195-pound guard averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels, but he was incredibly inefficient offensively. Like 32 percent overall shooting inefficient. The former five-star recruit from St. Louis doesn’t have to do it all for UNC — there’s talent around him — but the bottom line is he has to be more consistent.
55. Bennedict Mathurin, ArizonaThe 6-6, 210-pound Canadian wing is already getting real buzz for the 2022 NBA draft. In fact, Mathurin probably would have been a second-round selection this summer if he hadn’t opted to return to Arizona — a real bonus for first-year coach Tommy Lloyd. Mathurin should be in line for an expanded role after averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds and shooting 42 percent from three-point as a freshman in the 2020-21 season.
56. David Roddy, Colorado StateColorado State doesn’t have an easy path in the Mountain West. San Diego State has turned out to be the perennial favorite, Utah State remains solid and Nevada should be better in the 2021-22 season. But the Rams have Roddy. Undersized at the “4” at 6-5, 252 pounds, the Minneapolis native still averaged 15.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season. He’s a difference-maker.
57. Osun Osunniyi, St. BonaventureOsunniyi was one of the top defensive players in the country and took home Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors in the 2020-21 season. It was kind of a no-brainer, too. The 6-10, 220-pound forward blocked a career-best 2.9 shots per game, had a defensive rating under 90 (that’s good) and nearly averaged a double-double at 10.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
58. Max Christie, Michigan StateChristie, the 2021 N-G All-State Player of the Year, literally did it all for Rolling Meadows in his high school career as evidenced by the 6-6, 190-pound guard averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks as a senior. The five-star freshman is expected to start right away for the Spartans, as they try to bounce back from a below-average season by their standards.
59. Isiaih Mosley, Missouri StateMissouri State is coming off its best season in a decade. Mosley was a big reason why. The 6-5, 194-pound wing was the Missouri Valley Conference’s most improved player, as he easily set career highs across the board: scoring (19.8 points), rebounding (6.3) and assists (3.1). All of it. His return, along with super-senior big man Gaige Prim, should help the Bears compete at the top of the MVC.
60. Iverson Molinar, Mississippi StateMolinar made one of the biggest improvements in college basketball last season, winding up the fourth-best scorer in the SEC at 16.7 points per game after averaging just 5.9 points as a freshman. That the 6-3, 190-pound Panamanian guard is an elite shooter certainly helped. Molinar knocked down 43.6 percent of his three-pointers on 3.4 attempts per game during the 2020-21 season.
61. Jayden Gardner, VirginiaThe 6-6, 246-pound Gardner was one of the best mid-major players in the country the last three years at East Carolina, averaging 18 points and 8.7 rebounds in his time with the Pirates. How that will translate to the ACC is the question, but Gardner’s transfer, along with former Indiana guard Armaan Franklin, should give a needed offensive boost to Virginia.
62. Posh Alexander, St. John’sConsistency will be Alexander’s challenge for his sophomore season. The 6-0, 200-pound guard had several big games for the Red Storm in 2020-21, including scoring 16 points in his college debut. Alexander averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds as a freshman, but had games where he’d disappear a bit. That included 11 games with single-digit points. St. John’s won just three of those games.
63. Nate Watson, ProvidenceWatson could be one of the better super seniors in the country. The 6-10, 260-pound center is coming off the best season of his career, as he got both more productive to average 16.9 and 6.7 rebounds per game and more efficient in shooting 60.2 percent from the field. The Friars will need him to be just as steady this season to hold their place in the top half of the Big East.
64. Azuolas Tubelis, ArizonaThe Wildcats’ most dynamic player this year will be Ben Mathurin, but the most important player will be Tubelis. Last year, the 6-11, 245-pound was the most consistent and dependable player on the court despite being a freshman. He’s not excitable. He just goes about his business. He has a nice mid-range jumper and knows his way around the basket. He’s crafty with that left hand. His summer schedule — having played for Lithuania — helped him gain more confidence in his game.
— Steve Rivera, AllSportsTucson.com
65. Marcus Bagley, Arizona StateThis past offseason saw plenty of turnover on the Arizona State rotes, including five transfers and Josh Christopher leaving for the NBA. But Bagley stayed — even after entering the draft. Toledo transfer Marreon Jackson gives the Sun Devils another offensive weapon, but look for the 6-8, 215-pound Bagley to improve on a freshman year that saw him average 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.
66. Andrew Jones, TexasJones’ battle with Leukemia and return to full strength last season has made him a fan favorite in Austin, Texas. That full strength in 2020-21 meant Jones averaged a career high 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds only further endeared him to the Longhorns’ faithful. How the 6-4, 192-pound guard fits in a suddenly crowded, new-look Texas backcourt is the only question mark heading into this season.
67. Ochai Agbaji, KansasThere are plenty of new faces in Lawrence, Kan., this season. Jayhawks coach Bill Self didn’t shy away from the transfer portal in adding guards Remy Martin, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Joseph Yesufu and Division II All-American forward Cam Martin. But the 6-5, 215-pound Agbaji is Kansas’ unquestioned leader, the team’s top returning scorer and a solid two-way option on the wing.
68. Keve Aluma, Virginia TechAluma tested the NBA draft waters this offseason. What he found out — getting drafted was unlikely even after a G League Elite Camp invite — led him back to the Hokies for another season. There was surely much rejoicing in Blacksburg, Va., considering the 6-9, 235-pound Aluma led Virginia Tech in scoring (15.2 points) and rebounding (7.9) and was a solid stretch-4 option for the Hokies.
69. Michael Devoe, Georgia TechDevoe helped drive Georgia Tech’s late-season success in 2020-21. The Yellow Jackets will need more of that this year with both Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado in the NBA. The 6-5, 191-pound Devoe averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and three assists in Georgia Tech’s six-game winning streak to end the regular season and then earned ACC tournament Most-Valuable Player honors.
70. Ron Harper Jr., RutgersThe 6-6, 245-pound Harper was looking like one of the best players in the country through Rutgers’ first seven games of last season with four 20-point games and a 30-point performance against Fairleigh Dickinson. Then he suffered an ankle injury in practice, and despite missing just a single game, couldn’t match his blistering hot start.
71. Javonte Perkins, Saint LouisPerkins was the only one of Saint Louis’ top three scorers in 2020-21 to take advantage of a super-senior season. Goodbye, Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French. That mean the Billikens might lean even more on the 6-6, 215-pound Perkins, who put up a team-best 17.1 points per game last season with a 46/38/87 shooting slash. Don’t be surprised to see his usage skyrocket from last year’s already high 26.6 percent.
72. Myreon Jones, FloridaTre Mann’s departure to the NBA and the fact Keyontae Johnson is still not medically cleared 10 months after collapsing on the court in a game last December means the Gators needed help on the wing. The 6-3, 175-pound Jones provides it. The former Penn State guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and two assists last season and will give Florida a boost of backcourt experience.
73. Matt Bradley, San Diego StateYou can’t blame California’s recent lack of success on Bradley. The 6-4, 220-pound guard averaged 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three-point range in his three seasons with the Golden Bears. They still finished last in the Pac-12 in two of three years. Bradley now takes his talents south to a San Diego State program that has 43 more wins in the same time period.
74. Will Richardson, OregonRichardson slid into the point guard role last season following the graduation of Payton Pritchard. This year, he’ll be directing a mostly new lineup and rotation, with Eric Williams Jr. the only other returning starter. Transfers De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma) and Jacob Young (Rutgers) should help, but the responsibility to run the Oregon offense will still be on the 6-5, 180-pound Richardson’s shoulders.
75. Johni Broome, Morehead StateBroome’s breakout moment came in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament as Morehead State beat overwhelming favorite Belmont in the title game to secure the league’s auto bid for the NCAA tournament. The 6-10, 235-pound freshman crushed it in that game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots. Broome wasn’t bad in his entire debut season either, averaging 13.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 blocks.
76. Landers Nolley, MemphisNolley returns as Memphis’ top scorer after averaging 13.1 points and shooting a career best 38.7 percent from three-point range in 2020-21 after transferring from Virginia Tech. The 6-7, 208-pound guard was almost as productive for the Tigers, but far more efficient than in his über high usage season with the Hokies. That’s a good sign for what could be an even deeper Memphis team this season.
77. JD Davison, AlabamaThe Alabama backcourt is still fairly crowded with Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford leading the way, but a season-ending knee injury to Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett opened the door for Davison to play a bigger role. The 6-3, 195-pound five-star freshman was one of the top point guards in his class and averaged a bonkers 32.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a high school senior.
78. Peyton Watson, UCLAThe fact the Bruins essentially returned their Final Four rotation intact would indicate breaking into the mix might be difficult. Watson isn’t just any freshman, though. The 6-8, 200-pound wing was a consensus top 10-player in the 2021 class and a McDonald’s All-American that averaged 30 points per game as the top high school senior in the state of California. Mick Cronin will find a place for him.
79. Jabari Smith, AuburnAllen Flanigan’s Achilles injury only increases the need for Smith to contribute. Someone else will pick up Flanigan’s minutes, but his production might shift in Smith’s direction. The 6-10, 220-pound freshman forward was a five-star recruit and ranked among the top 10 in his class after averaging 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a high school senior.
80. Jacob Gilyard, RichmondGilyard’s value to the Spiders extends beyond what he does offensively, which is significant given he’s the team’s point guard and is the top returning scorer as a super senior. Even at 5-9 and 160 pounds, Gilyard is one of the best two-way guards in the country. He’s a force defensively and was a semifinalists last year for Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year.
81. Antoine Davis, DetroitThe one item Davis has done a lot of in his first three seasons at Detroit is score. The 6-1, 165-pound guard actually had his least productive season in 2020-21, and he still put up 24 points per game as he enters this season with 2,040 career points. What Davis hasn’t done much of with the Titans is win — just 31 wins in three seasons — but some key transfers might be the help Davis needs to better compete in the Horizon League.
82. Paul Scruggs, XavierXavier coach Travis Steele handed Scruggs the keys to the Musketeers’ offense on a full-time basis in 2020-21, and the veteran 6-5, 200-pound guard delivered with the ball more consistently in his hands. Career highs in scoring (14 points) and assists (5.7) followed. Now a super senior, Scruggs has a shot to get Xavier to its first NCAA tournament in the Steele era.
83. Keith Williams, Western KentuckyNever count out Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury. The Hilltoppers might have been looking at a rough year after losing leading scorers Charles Bassey and Taveion Hollingsworth. Replacing the 6-11 Bassey will be a challenge, but landing Williams from the portal in August was huge. The 6-5, 215-pound guard averaged 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last year at Cincinnati.
84. Isaiah Wong, MiamiThe 6-3, 180-pound Wong is going to have to hold things together in Coral Gables, Fla., this season after an offseason shakeup saw five players transfer, including three starters, after a 10-17 season. Wong had to do more in 2020-21 after Chris Lykes’ injury, and he responded by averaging a career-high 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The new-look Hurricanes need the same this year.
85. Colin Castleton, FloridaCastleton’s decision to transfer from Michigan closer to home at Florida meant the Gators gained an effective two-way big man. The 6-11, 231-pound forward averaged 12.4 points on 59.7 percent shooting in 2020-21 in his first season in Gainesville, Fla., but he also led the team in rebounding and blocked shots at 6.4 and 2.3 per game, respectively.
86. Bryce Hamilton, UNLVNew UNLV coach Kevin Kruger tapped the transfer portal five times this offseason to build his first roster. Six if you count the 6-4, 205-pound Hamilton pulling out of the portal and returning to the Runnin’ Rebels after flirting with leaving. That decision was a boon for Kruger in his first season as coach given Hamilton led UNLV in scoring (17.9 points) and assists (3.0) and was second in rebounds (6.0).
87. AJ Green, Northern IowaHow Green recovers from not one, but two, hip surgeries last season will determine if Northern Iowa can return to the 25-win team it was in 2019-20 when the 6-4, 190-pound guard averaged 19.7 points, three rebounds and three assists and shot 39 percent from three-point range. The Panthers were 10-12 without him last season.
88. Trent Frazier, IllinoisThe true nature of Frazier’s role in his super-senior season is still to be determined and likely hinges on both how sophomore guard Andre Curbelo evolves and what transfer guard Alfonso Plummer brings for the Illini. At minimum, the 6-2, 175-pound Frazier will be a double-digit scorer and three-point threat in addition to a stingy defender gunning for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.
89. Eric Ayala, MarylandAyala got some much needed help going into this season when Maryland added Rhode Island transfer guard Fatts Russell. The Terrapins needed reinforcements after Aaron Wiggins turned pro and Darryl Morsell transferred to Marquette. Russell will certainly help, but even more will be placed on the 6-5, 200-pound Ayala after he emerged as the team’s leading scorer during 2020-21.
90. Taevion Kinsey, MarshallKinsey finished the 2020-21 season as Marshall’s leading scorer (19.5 points) and rebounder (6.2) as a 6-5, 185-pound guard. A seventh straight winning season for Thundering Herd coach Dan D’Antoni will likely require more of the same — at least — from Kinsey. That the Columbus, Ohio, native has steadily improved in his time in Huntington, W.Va., bodes well for that happening.
91. Adama Sanogo, UConnUConn is a deep and balanced team without a clear star player. Last season, James Bouknight, an NBA lottery pick in the 2021 draft, filled that role. Sanogo, a skilled 6-9, 240-pound sophomore forward, is the most likely candidate to emerge as the program’s next star. He’s coming off a terrific freshman season during which he averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds and earned All-Big East freshman team honors. He’s also a disruptive presence on the defensive end, and coach Dan Hurley raved about Sanogo after the team’s first official practice.
— Gavin Keefe, New London Day
92. Prentiss Hubb, Notre DameNot much went right in South Bend, Ind., last season. The Fighting Irish’s 11 wins were the fewest since the 1995-96 team went 9-18, and fans were calling for long-time coach Mike Brey’s job. Not for a lack of effort on Hubb’s part. The 6-3, 176-pound guard led the team in scoring (14.6 points) and assists (5.8) while also setting a career high in rebounding (3.2), as well.
93. Chris Lykes, ArkansasAn ankle injury cut short Lykes’ senior season at Miami, limiting him to just two games. A bonus year of eligibility because of the pandemic gives him a second chance at the senior season. Just at Arkansas this time. Lykes will likely have to split time at point guard with JD Notae. The former Hurricanes standout — even at just 5-7 and 160 pounds — can operate as a scorer off the ball.
94. Kendall Brown, BaylorThe Bears utilized a fairly small lineup in winning the NCAA title last season. This year’s team is going to have more size, and Brown factors into that significantly. The 6-8, 205-pound wing and former five-star recruit will make an early case as Baylor’s best athlete. Brown isn’t a “shooter” at this point of his development, but he could be an elite finisher at the rim.
95. Kyler Edwards, HoustonLosing Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau to the NBA (or at least the G League) meant Houston needed to bolster its backcourt. Edwards hit the transfer market after Texas Tech coach Chris Beard bolted for Texas. The Red Raiders’ loss was the Cougars’ gain, as the 6-4, 195-pound Edwards will team up with Marcus Sasser to keep up Houston’s string of strong guard play.
96. Zach Freemantle, XavierFreemantle was the Big East’s most improved player in 2020-21, and the 6-9, 216-pound forward earned it. The bar was set fairly high, too, after the Teaneck, N.J., native earned All-Big East Freshman Team honors. But Freemantle cleared it by essentially doubling his production to 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
97. Jamaree Bouyea, San FranciscoBouyea had the best season of his career in 2020-21 for the Dons. The 6-2, 180-pound guard put up 17.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game — the former two career highs — but it was his offensive efficiency that stood out. The super senior returns after shooting 50 percent from the field overall and 37 percent from three-point range last year.
98. R.J. Cole, UConnNo one expected Cole to match what he did in two seasons at Howard once he got on the court last year at UConn. The MEAC is certainly not comparable to the Big East, so Cole went from a 22.5 points per game scorer with the Bison to a 12.2 ppg scorer with the Huskies. James Bouknight’s departure for the NBA, though, means the 6-1, 185-pound Cole will need to step up even more offensively.
99. Zach Edey, PurdueThe hype for Edey hit a fever pitch this offseason after he helped Team Canada finish third at the FIBA U19 World Cup. The 7-4, 295-pound center averaged 15.1 points and 14.1 rebounds in his summer excursion in Latvia. Edey will have to play more than the 14.7 minutes per game he got in 2020-21 at Purdue, however, to live up to that hype. How he fits next to (or in place of) Trevion Williams might be the Boilermakers’ biggest challenge.
100. Darius Perry, UCFThe 6-2, 185-pound Perry found a home in Orlando in 2020-21 after playing a smaller role in three seasons at Louisville. Setting career highs at 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game didn’t take much given how his usage rate soared, but Perry was still one of the bright spots in a sub.-500 season for the Knights.