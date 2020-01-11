Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.