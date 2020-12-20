Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema waves to fans as he walks off the field after a game against Minnesota on Oct. 14, 2006, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Bielema — who left the Wisconsin job for a move to the Southeastern Conference to coach Arkansas in 2012 — is back in the Big Ten after an eight-year absence as he was named the 26th football coach in Illinois history on Saturday.