Beyond the Bio: Bielema on Springsteen, tattoos, 'Midnight Run' and more
He was the fifth-year head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, calling from an airport midway through what would be the first of three straight Big Ten championship seasons.
I was the third-year editor of Sporting News, eager to find out for myself if what I’d heard about Bret Bielema — the coach who didn’t talk coachspeak in a conference with Jim Tressel, Joe Paterno and so many who did — was true.
About 90 seconds in, when he started telling the story behind his leg tattoo, I had my answer.
Here’s what I wound up writing off a 15-minute phone call: 15 things you didn’t know about Bret Bielema (circa 2010) — as told to me by the pride of Prophetstown, Ill., and future Illini head coach.
1. I could watch “Midnight Run” over and over.
2. Laziness is the most annoying thing in the world to me.
3. I’ll cook anything on a grill. During the season, I have the same two buddies from Madison over after my radio show. I’ll make a couple, three steaks, and we’ll watch college football. It’s a lot of fun.
4. I’ve been to over a dozen Bruce Springsteen concerts. I’m a huge fan. My favorite song: “My Hometown.”
5. I’m anti-playoff in college football. (Former Iowa coach) Hayden Fry used to say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” It isn’t.
6. When I was 19, I got a tattoo of the Iowa Hawkeye on my calf. Seemed like a good idea back then — I could never see myself being the head coach at Wisconsin. I’ve had plenty of offers to get it removed, but I always tell my players you have to be proud of where you came from, you know?
7. Some of my coaches are in the Facebook phase. Not me.
8. I was in National Honor Society in high school. I have a marketing degree and always thought that was what I was going to do — commercials or something along those lines.
9. I read Maxim.
10. I grew up on a little nine-hole golf course and try to get out as much as I can in June and July. My game needs improvement, but I love to golf and fish. That’s where I went this summer — deep-sea fishing in Cudjoe Key, about 20 miles from Key West.
11. Lambeau Field still gives me goosebumps.
12. I’m getting better at it but when I started, I was very superstitious. When we get on a roll, I still always wear the same tie, same socks.
13. I can’t get enough of “The Office” and that dry humor.
14. Vince Young is the best player I’ve ever coached against. I was at Kansas State (as co-defensive coordinator); he was a freshman (at Texas). We didn’t even know who he was but when he came in for the starter, he ran the option for about 200 yards in three series.
15. One of the first things I say when I come into the locker room before games is, “Everybody ready to have some fun today?” We all play this game to have fun.
Jeff D’Alessio is the Editor of The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-393-8249 or via email at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.