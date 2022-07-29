How did the coaches fare under the bright lights at Big Ten Media Days? N-G columnist Bob Asmussen, who has covered the league for 33 years, ranks how they did during their time in Indianapolis this week:
1. Ryan Day
The fourth-year Ohio State coach has by far the best team, so it follows that he wins the press conferences. It might not have been intentional, but Day mentioned he could have brought “10 to 15 different players” to represent the Buckeyes. Day is the kind of guy who thinks it is proper to refer to THE Ohio State University. He is the Big Ten’s Nick Saban.
2. Mel Tucker
You get the sense the third-year Michigan State coach is going to be a power broker in the conference for years to come. And it is clear he won’t allow his Spartans to get too giddy about last year’s 11-2 finish. His program is just getting started, a point driven home by his monster contract extension. The bosses don’t have to worry: He is ready to work.
3. Pat Fitzgerald
The Northwestern coach has been in his current job longer than anybody else in the conference not named Kirk Ferentz. To his credit, Fitz doesn’t hold it over the head of the rest of the coaches. The hardest worker on his team when he starred for the Wildcats, the work ethic has continued in his coaching career. During the two days, Fitzgerald’s 15 minutes on the big stage were the lightest and most fun. Not to imply he is anything but serious about returning the Wildcats to contention status after a disappointing 3-9 finish.
4. Jim Harbaugh
Tick, tick, tick. We tune in to see what comes out of the mouth of the Michigan coach, who is suddenly beloved again in Ann Arbor after beating Ohio State and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. He said a few Harbaughian things, mentioned his brother John a few times and otherwise gave out very little info, which was the idea.
5. P.J. Fleck
Nobody does a better job of packing content into their 15 minutes on stage. It’s speed talking. Because of his pace, Fleck is able to get to a few more questions than the average coach. And he has an opinion on everything. Mostly, Fleck likes chatting about the Gophers, a program he has built into a West contender, but one that hasn’t been able to get all the way to the top. Remember, the Gophers haven’t won the Big Ten title since 1960.
6. Bret Bielema
Always a good idea for the coach to say nice things about the guy paying the bills. The second-year Illinois coach didn’t miss a chance to thank athletic director Josh Whitman for the former Illini tight end’s support. Bielema loses points for taking too much time on his opening statement, which went almost seven minutes. That left time for only four questions.
7. Mike Locksley
The Maryland coach has plenty to be happy about. His team is coming off its first winning season since 2014 and its first bowl victory since 2010. Plus, the former Illinois offensive coordinator welcomes back dynamic quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Locks kept the attention on his Terrapins, which will be appreciated when the team returns to work later this week.
8. Jeff Brohm
Those who got to know the Purdue coach during his time on Ron Zook’s staff at Illinois understand he isn’t the most verbose guy in the game. He let his work do his talking, which is how he handled Wednesday’s session. Brohm led off the day, just before Bielema, and didn’t have to follow Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. It was an efficient recap of his team and what it faces this season. If he keeps winning nine games (or more) every year, he will become almost as popular as Gene Keady and Matt Painter. Almost.
9. Paul Chryst
The Wisconsin coach might be one of the most underappreciated stars in coaching. He doesn’t seem to care if he is in the spotlight or who gets the credit. By all accounts, he is a good dude away from the field. Going into his eighth season, he has put together an impressive run in a program built by Barry Alvarez and continued by Bielema.
10. Scott Frost
The fifth-year Nebraska coach wins big-time points for not blathering on at the start of his time. Some coaches (they know who they are) eat into the 15 minutes with extensive intros. But Frost loses ground for appearing as if he’d like to be anywhere else. Later, in a less formal setting with the BTN studio crew Dave Revsine, former Illini Howard Griffith and Gerry DiNardo, Frost loosened up a bit and actually might have laughed. Don’t tell anybody in Lincoln.
11. Tom Allen
Coming off a 6-2 COVID season in 2020, the Hoosiers were the preseason talk of the Big Ten in 2021. Until they weren’t. Injuries and lack of productivity from key players saw Indiana go from burst to worst. The team finished 2-10 and 0-9 in the Big Ten. Yuck. Entering his sixth season, Allen was a bundle of energy during his 15 minutes. Call him Fleck Light.
12. Greg Schiano
The new/old boss at Rutgers spoke briefly about the players he brought with him, including his superstar Australian punter Adam Korsak, then went straight to questions. There were a bunch of them, which might be a surprise given the school’s distance from the center of the conference. That is about to change with the addition of Southern California and UCLA. “I’m really excited about UCLA and USC coming into the league. I think what it does is takes a great league and just made it greater,” he said. “Like-minded institutions academically, athletically. Our footprint spreads from New York to L.A. It doesn’t get a lot better than that.”
13. Kirk Ferentz
The 24th-year coach of the Hawkeyes has done this so long that he knows how to run out the clock. He spent the bulk of his time talking about how great it is to coach at Iowa, how his team is gearing up for the season and potential challenges it might face. What he didn’t do was leave a lot of time for questions.
14. James Franklin
The Penn State coach got the memo that said “talk for a long time so you don’t have to answer questions.” He took only three questions, the fewest in the two days. At least the last one brought an interesting answer. When asked about Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher making the trip to Indy, Franklin started to recap his meal at legendary St. Elmo’s. “One of the most impressive things that I’ve ever seen is PJ ate one of the biggest steaks I’ve ever seen in my life, biggest piles of mashed potatoes, ate the shrimp. I didn’t tell him about the cocktail sauce beforehand,” Franklin said. “And then also ordered a full separate meal of two lobster tails that are massive. And he crushed it all.” See, was that so hard? A new rule the Big Ten might want to consider for next year: No intro from the coaches. Get straight to the Q&A.