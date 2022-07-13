CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris, from a physical standpoint, has the most to gain this summer of the freshmen on the Illinois men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard has good length for his size, but he’s the skinniest of all the Illinois newcomers.
Not that it’s holding him back as the former St. Vincent-St. Mary star in Ohio makes his leap to the Illini and gets well-acquainted with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher during his first few months on the UI campus.
“He’s athletically as gifted as anybody we’ve ever had here,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Harris, who averaged 20.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.7 assists last season with the Irish. “I mean, he’s breaking all of Fletch’s records in terms of jumping and quickness and speed. Obviously, he’s got to gain some weight. That’s the process most freshmen go through. He’s wiry strong, to use Fletch’s term, but he’s been great.
“Athletically, he can do things and is as quick twitch as anybody I’ve been around. I’m excited about him and what he brings. He’s got great length. He’s just got to be a great listener as a freshman and keep growing that way as well as eating a couple thousand calories more than everybody else every day.”
Epps can scoreJayden Epps developed a reputation as a scorer in high school and on the AAU scene.
What he’s shown in his still brief time at Illinois during summer workouts is simply more of the same from the 6-2, 190-pound guard from Virginia who averaged almost 18 points playing last season at Combine Academy in North Carolina.
“He’s an elite scorer,” Underwood said. “He’s as good a one-on-one player as there is. He’s a guy that’s really quick, has great ball skill and has great strength to finish. A terrific pull-up jump shot. As he continues to take that next jump, it’s dealing with the physicality of people fighting over ball screens and him getting bumped.
“But he’s a tough, tough, tough kid with a tough mentality. He’s not going to back down from anybody. He’s just a kid that knows how to score. Every time his ball gets up and falls on the rim, it usually goes in. He’s still got to continue to grow as a catch-and-shoot guy because he didn’t have to do that a lot, but a very gifted scorer.”
Underwood on NILYear two of the name, image and likeness era of college athletics is underway.
Illinois men’s basketball has taken advantage. Now-former Illini Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn capitalized on multiple opportunities.
Current players like Coleman Hawkins, Skyy Clark and Dain Dainja, to name a few, are doing the same.
A year into NIL, what does Underwood think?
“Still ever changing,” he said. “We just had our state law change a few weeks ago. I think the student-athletes are getting much more comfortable with it. We’re seeing more student-athletes in our sport — I’m not going to speak for everybody else’s sport — have agents at a very young age. That’s been playing out. ... Even the fans and the donors and the corporations and people that are involved are getting a grasp of it as well and how it works. We’re still feeling our way through all that process, but it’s one, I’m excited about to see how it keeps manifesting itself.”
Underwood said he doesn’t want to downplay NIL on the recruiting front, but that is not his priority.
“I think that every young player’s situation is different,” the Illinois coach said. “We’re looking at guys, for a variety of reasons. Not to downplay NIL, it’s a factor in what we do and it is very important and I think it will continue to be very important, but I think everybody’s got a little bit of a skewed look thinking all these kids are just out here to make money and see how much they can get. I don’t think that’s the case. ... I don’t think it’s just dollar and cents like everybody wants to make it, but it is a part of it and we have to be at the top of our game as we move forward in the future to compete in that arena.”
Thomas talks chemistry
Deon Thomas knows a thing or two about team chemistry and the impact that can have on success.
Because Illinois’ all-time leading scorer was on some teams during his basketball career that didn’t have all that much of it. Their success was commiserate with how well they connected.
Thomas was also on teams that enjoyed a close connection. Their chemistry cup runneth over. Like his Maccabi Tel Aviv teams won three straight Israeli League and Israeli Cup championships.
The Illinois Hall of Famer is hearing good things on the chemistry front from his discussions with the Illini coaching staff this offseason. An important development given the sheer number of newcomers Illinois will have in the 2022-23 season.
“Talking to some of the coaches about the personalities of the guys, everybody is happy for everybody when somebody does well,” Thomas said. “It seems like they have recruited the players to fit that portion of their culture as well. ... Our (Maccabi Tel Aviv) team was tight. We cared about each other. We wanted the best about each other. I hear this team is a lot like that and how they feel about each other — genuinely, not just on the surface.”
