Bezhanishvili a weapon in Illini frontcourt
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood has every intention of playing Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn together in the Illini frontcourt. This summer is Underwood's chance to tinker with just what that pairing might look like in the 2019-20 season.
In typical Underwood fashion, the top two big men on the Illinois roster have different styles. Cockburn is pure power finishing at the rim. Bezhanishvili has the crafty "old man's" game within around the basket.
And that's where the work must be done. Both players — at least at this stage of their careers — might be their most efficient from inside of five feet. That's the hurdle Illinois must find a way to clear, whether it's a timeshare situation or, in the most likely scenario, running a high-low game with Bezhanishvili at the top of the key most of the time.
Most college basketball teams are trending away from the once traditional big frontcourt. Illinois is instead intent on doubling down on what was one of its biggest strengths last season in Bezhanishvili on the block by giving him a partner in crime.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).