CHAMPAIGN — Giorgi Bezhanishvili spent approximately 31/2 months in near isolation.
After dealing with an undisclosed family situation that the Illini junior forward said affected him during his sophomore season. More on that later.
So while the majority of the Illinois men’s basketball team left town and returned to their respective hometowns in March when the remainder of the 2019-20 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bezhanishvili couldn’t do so.
Leaving the country and returning to Vienna to be with his family in Austria didn’t guarantee a return when the Illini reconvened in Champaign.
Finally seeing his teammates again when they returned to campus in June? Getting back on the court for small group workouts after quarantines were cleared? Bezhanishvili could only call it “amazing.”
That’s even with the restrictions still in place. It’s the “new abnormal” as Brad Underwood calls it, and the Illinois coach told BTN’s Andy Katz that he had four “frontline” players unavailable last week.
“We sometimes can’t hang out with some guys,” Bezhanishvili said. “Workouts were really restricted with two or three people, but it was still great to have somebody here to talk with and laugh and share experiences with. I’m so happy right now we’re able to practice together and have those workouts and lift and spent time together.”
The focus from the Illinois coaching staff in those small group workouts in preparation for the official start of practice next Wednesday has been in the details. The smallest ones still matter.
“If you run down the court, you run down all the way to the corner or all the way to the rim,” Bezhanishvili said. “You have no shortcuts. We learned different techniques on different closeouts. We’re working on the smaller details and putting the pieces together that will help us to be great collectively on the offensive and defensive ends.”
Bezhanishvili is taking as much care in the littlest of details as any Illini. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward said he feels in top shape and has as much confidence in his game as he has had during his time at Illinois. Between his relative isolation through the spring and into the summer workouts, he continued to hone his craft.
Bezhanishvili also understands he’s coming off a sophomore season that was, in a way, a 31-game sample size of statistical contradictions. He was a significantly better three-point shooter in 2019-20 than he was as a freshman, but his overall offensive efficiency took a serious dip. His scoring was cut nearly in half from 12.5 points as a freshman to 6.8 points last season, but he was nearly the same productive rebounder (5.2 his first season to 4.8 his second season) and twice as good a facilitator (think high-low passes to Kofi Cockburn that upped his assists from 0.8 per game as a freshman to 1.6 as a sophomore).
Bezhanishvili wasn’t unaware of how his sophomore season was perceived, though. It wasn’t a repeat of his breakout freshman year. His game changed and in some ways had to change with Cockburn’s presence necessitating an offensive and defensive evolution for the Illini as a whole.
Bezhanishvili also knows the outside perception of his game and contributions changed. It didn’t slip his notice.
“It’s definitely disappointing to hear from all the fans and all the media that loved you so much your freshman year because you scored so many points and just because you don’t score so many points and don’t rebound as much, now they turn on you,” Bezhanishvili said. “That’s how it goes, I feel like, in sports in general. That’s OK. But I always had it in my mind that I still contributed to the team my hardest and my best and still gave my fullest to the team in practice and in the games.”
What Bezhanishvili kept to himself during the 2019-20 season — and still today — was what his life was like away from Ubben Basketball Complex and State Farm Center. He was dealing with a family issue throughout the season. A situation he chose not to detail, but did say had improved since.
“I was going through a lot with my family,” Bezhanishvili said. “A lot that you guys cannot imagine. … People don’t realize that we are humans, too, and a lot of stuff happens off the court for us with our families. There’s real life for us going on outside of this basketball thing. A lot of things coming together. What I can say to anybody — to the media, to the fans — I always give my best and I work the hardest. I have done it last year and the year before and I’m doing it right now.”
How he dealt with the aforementioned family issue, in addition to handling his altered role for the Illini, had him considering the 2019-20 season a “great lesson.” Bezhanishvili wasn’t leaned on as much as a scorer. Didn’t play quite as much. Found himself out of the starting lineup, even, as Underwood embraced a four-guard look at the end of the season.
“I gave, actually, a lot to the team even though people didn’t see me scoring the ball as much,” Bezhanishvili said. “Still, I would bring all the energy in practice. When people come in and don’t want to practice and practice is down, I’m the loudest on the team and still bring it. People don’t see that.
“I feel like I could have done way, way more, but we’re always in the moment. Right now I could have done way more, but in the moment that was the situation for me. I would expect something different this year for myself.”