EAST LANSING, Mich. — Giorgi Bezhanishvili didn’t take long to make his presence known Saturday at the Breslin Center.
It’s hard to miss the 6-foot-9 former Illinois forward.
Especially when the 23-year-old opts to stand for the entire game.
Then there’s the fact Bezhanishvili the spectator brings the same kind of energy he did as a college player.
So there he was smiling and laughing the entire game.
Flexing after every successful post move by Kofi Cockburn like he used to at Illinois.
Yelling out “Let’s go!” at every opportune moment.
“I love Giorgi, man,” Cockburn said not long after hugging Bezhanishvili on the court after putting up 27 points and nine rebounds in the Illini’s 79-74 win against the Spartans. “Me and Giorgi built a great bond. If you know, you know. His energy is really great. He was somebody I could relate to — an international guy — and he’s been through some stuff. We always shared those moments and shared those stories.
“I definitely heard him. That’s what he does. That’s just his energy. He brings that great vibe. He’s a great competitor and always wants his guys to win.”
Saturday’s Illinois-Michigan State game marked the first time Bezhanishvili got to see his former team play since ending his Illini career in last year’s NCAA tournament. The hour drive from Grand Rapids, Mich., to East Lansing, Mich., made the decision to invade the Breslin Center a no brainer.
“I’ve never actually been to any college game, really, that you are attached to so much,” Bezhanishvili said. “I want to be out there so much, but at the same time I have to take a different perspective and enjoy it from this side.
“We put so much hard work into this place and into this program. To see how successful they are, I had no doubt they would be successful this year and for years to come. It’s great to see. I always follow them and talk to them. So much love there.”
Bezhanishvili had that easy drive to East Lansing because he turned his three-year Illinois career into a roster spot with the Grand Rapids Gold, which is the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.
Bezhanishvili’s path from Champaign to Grand Rapids was somewhat unexpected. When he opted to forego the rest of his eligibility at Illinois and pursue a professional career, the thought was he’d return overseas. There was zero NBA or G League buzz for Bezhanishvili last March, and moving back to Europe would put him closer to his family in Austria and Georgia.
That’s not the way it worked out. Bezhanishvili got multiple pre-draft workouts, a spot on the Nuggets’ Summer League team and a training camp invite before ultimately winding up with the Gold.
“I was not supposed to have any workouts or anything like that,” Bezhanishvili said. “I ended up with seven NBA workouts, went crazy in the workouts and showed my talent. Then Denver picked me up out of nowhere.
“I was in Denver for a month-and-a-half and was around the guys. To be around the (reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic) and learn from him was an amazing experience. Obviously, very challenging — a lot of new things — but I learned a lot.”
Bezhanishvili has mostly come off the bench for Grand Rapids to back up fellow big men Tarik Black and Petr Cornelie. The former Illini is averaging 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds and shooting 55.3 percent from the field.
Extended playing time has brought out the best in Bezhanishvili in his 16 games with the Gold. He played major minutes in his first three games when the G League season began in January and averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“When I came in they wanted to see consistent rebounding from me — consistent rebounding effort,” Bezhanishvili said. “That’s the only thing they asked from me because everything else they had seen what I was capable of scoring, running the floor and being a physical guy. I really proved it when I played 25-plus minutes.
“I proved myself putting up great numbers and great play. It’s a very chaotic environment, but it’s a great place for young players to really learn to be a pro and how to approach things. It’s been a blessing for me. I’m embracing it like every other challenge in my life, and I’ve been loving it.”