CHAMPAIGN — Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s Illinois basketball career ran the gamut.
Plenty of individual success as a freshman, including a record-setting 35-point performance against Rutgers, but not much in the way of team success during a 12-21 season. Then a shifting role and far fewer individual accolades but loads more winning the past two seasons.
But Bezhanishvili will go out on a high note. He announced April 8 he would forego the rest of his eligibility and pursue a professional basketball career. His time with the Illini is now complete.
“For me to be able to go from being a freshman winning (12) games that year and then this last year being a Big Ten champion, it was something crazy,” Bezhanishvili said during a recent appearance on WDWS 1400-AM’s Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk. “Sometimes you’ve just got to close one door and open up a new one in life and see what’s out there for you — what opportunities are out there. I feel like it was the right moment for me to make that decision — not only for me, but for my whole entire family. We always do, in my family, what’s best for us. I feel like it’s time. This feels really right.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has been supportive of Bezhanishvili’s decision to turn pro.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward might have seen his playing time drop from his status as an everyday starter as a freshman to a backup center by his final season, but the combination of a European passport and more than enough skill makes a pro career a viable way forward.
“He’s definitely good enough,” Underwood said. “He’s taken that opportunity and can run with it and really start to help himself and help his family with potential income to do that.”
Bezhanishvili’s decision to turn pro — he’s still in the process of hiring an agent — will not only help him support his family financially, but could also mean the chance to be physically closer to them, as well. His mom and brother both live in Vienna. Not that the 22-year-old is limiting himself to Austria in his hunt for his next basketball opportunity.
“I’m kind of going day by day,” Bezhanishvili said. “Once I sign an agent, then I’ll be able to know I’ll do this or I’ll do that. … There’s so, so many leagues in Europe. People forget about different opportunities to go play in Asia or the Middle East. There’s a lot of opportunity. Whatever the best opportunity that comes your way, you’ve got to use that.”
Bezhanishvili became an instant fan favorite when he arrived in Champaign. Not that he knew anything about central Illinois or the university before Underwood and assistant coach Orlando Antigua started recruiting him out of The Patrick School (N.J.). But his connection with the fan base was just as strong as it was with his teammates.
“Now, I definitely can say that it is home,” Bezhanishvili said. “I will always say that I will bleed orange and blue, which is no question. I’ll definitely come back and visit many, many times. This place is a blessing. It has been nothing but a blessing for me in so many different ways.
“So many different opportunities here that came my way, and I feel like I used them in the right way. I just love this place. I love the people. This will forever be home for me.”
Bezhanishvili’s lasting legacy on the program went beyond what he did on the court. His presence also helped shape the team culture Underwood values.
“He’s had an unbelievable three years with us,” Underwood said. “He got started really in the first year of our rebuild. Giorgi is a guy that appreciated everything. He didn’t take anything for granted here. That was his upbringing. He’s a guy that we wish nothing but the best and will always be an Illini.”