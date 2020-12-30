CHAMPAIGN — Christmas Day included a holiday celebration for the Illinois men’s basketball team. Playing the next day meant no going home to see family, so the Illini were their own family.
It was a sacrifice the Illinois players voted unanimously to approve this fall when presented the option. It’s a sacrifice Underwood wanted to acknowledge — particularly when it came to junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
“I’m so proud of Giorgi Bezhanishvili and what he has had to endure not going home,” Underwood said. “Big Ten tournament, everybody else scattered but him. … Very few players in America have gone through what that young man has with COVID and not being home.”
Bezhanishvili last went home in the summer of 2019 with an extended trip to Vienna to see his mom and brother and to Rustavi, Georgia, to spend time with his grandparents. He’s not the only international player on the Illinois roster, but Belgium native Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk had the family of Illinois football player Griffin Moore take him in when COVID-19 hit in full force.
Bezhanishvili isolated alone in Champaign for months before his teammates started returning to campus in the summer. Underwood’s respect for the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward only grew and has continued to grow as the 2020-21 season has progressed.
Bezhanishvili’s role has changed — drastically in some instances — since he arrived in Champaign ahead of the 2018-19 season. He was a primary offensive option during his freshman season. Then had to figure out life alongside or backing up Kofi Cockburn during his sophomore season. His junior season has been about fine-tuning that. What hasn’t changed is how Bezhanishvili approaches every practice and game.
“Giorgi just brings pure energy,” Cockburn said. “He just brings a lot of help — a lot of physical help, a lot of mental help. He just gets us going bringing energy every day, and we feed off that energy that he brings. He’s all around great for us.”
Bezhanishvili had a throwback game earlier this season against Baylor, providing a low-post scoring punch reminiscent of his freshman year with 15 points against the Bears. He followed that up with another solid performance by scoring 11 points at Duke. And another 11-point game at Rutgers.
Bezhanishvili’s stat line in last Saturday’s 69-60 win against Indiana belied his importance. He finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists. What those numbers don’t show is how his high-low pass to Cockburn and then three-pointer in the span of a minute at the midway point of the second half set Illinois’ course toward victory.
“He’s very versatile,” Cockburn said. “He’s capable of shooting that three. A really great passer. And on the defensive end, he impacted the game like no other (Saturday). He was active, he was talking and stuck to the assignments.”
Underwood was struck most by Bezhanishvili’s defense against Indiana. When he was backing up Cockburn, the Georgian big man kept up the physical presence that helped limit Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis to 11 points on 13 shots. When he played next to Cockburn, Bezhanishvili similarly helped bottle up Hoosiers’ forward Race Thompson.
“He’s always been a great defender when guys didn’t have the ball,” Underwood said. “His positioning has been impeccable. He came in with that. … His problem as a freshman was guarding the ball. He was just light. He wasn’t strong enough yet. Now he’s pretty strong.
“He’s a great guy at moving his wall. He’s not a guy that plays vertically exceptionally well, but he’s a guy that just moves and uses his lower half and strength well. No one lives in the weight room more than Giorgi.”
Underwood has recently started playing Cockburn and Bezhanishvili together more. Three of his 10 most-used lineups — including the fourth-most used overall — feature that frontcourt pairing. Channeling Bezhanishvili’s energy and emotion properly has allowed Underwood to take advantage of his skill set and basketball IQ more effectively.
“It’s channeled in positive action and in a format that is conducive to him being the best basketball player and us being the best basketball team,” Underwood said. “When Giorgi’s in that frame of mind, he thinks he’s the best player on the court, and he might be in a lot of cases. I’m not afraid to go to him.”